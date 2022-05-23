George Carlin Cause of Death, Bio, Net Worth, Life Story, Career, Kids!

George Carlin, the legendary comedian, is well-known. “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” for example, featured the salty comic. Most people are unaware of his 17-year marriage to Brenda Hosbrook Carlin. While she may not be as well-known as her husband, she has led an interesting and full life, including during her marriage to the famous comedian.

George Carlin’s Childhood

George Carlin was born in Manhattan to secretary Mary and The Sun advertising manager Patrick John Carlin, who died when George was only eight years old in December 1945. Because of his father’s alcoholism, his parents divorced when he was only 2 months old. George’s mother was the sole provider for him and his brother.

George Carlin attributed his appreciation for the effective use of the English language to his mother. He grew up on West 121st Street in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights neighborhood.

Personal Life of George Carlin

In August 1960, while on tour with comedy partner Jack Burns in Dayton, George met Brenda Hosbrook. They married on June 3, 1961, at her parents’ house in Dayton. Kelly Marie Carlin, the couple’s daughter, was born on June 15, 1963. In 1971, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas. Brenda died of liver cancer on May 11, 1997, the day before George turned 60. After six months, George met comedy writer Sally Wade, whom he described as “love at first sight” and admitted to being hesitant to act on his feelings so soon after Brenda’s death. On June 24, 1998, he married Sally Wade in a private, unregistered ceremony. His death in 2008, just two days before their 10-year anniversary, ended the marriage.

Brenda Holbrook’s Professional Life

Brenda Holbrook was a trailblazer in the cable television industry. She worked as a producer for HBO in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when cable television was still considered a luxury. She worked as a freelance producer for the network during this time and was instrumental in the careers of a number of comedians.

She’s also credited with producing several of her husband George’s early stand-up specials. She was not only known for being the driving force behind her husband’s comedic television success, but she also helped launch the careers of many other entertainers through her work.



She was not only a pioneer in the cable industry before it grew to its current size, but she was also one of the first female producers to do so. Despite the fact that other women had worked in television, she took a lead role in a new medium and is credited with discovering “Pee-Wee Herman” and Howie Mandel.

Did They Have Any Kids?

Brenda and George had only one child, Kelly Carlin McCall, who was born two years after their marriage on June 15th, 1963.

According to reports, the reason they never had more children was partly due to the time period and her and George’s beliefs, which left them with little time to care for children due to their involvement in the 1960s counterculture, protesting, and fighting injustices.

George is also thought to have felt that having more children would be difficult due to his work schedule and his drug addiction, specifically cocaine. Brenda was known for her alcoholism and occasional drug use, and it’s thought the couple never had any more children as a result of her erratic lifestyle.

Brenda Carlin, and What Was the Cause of Her Death?

Brenda Carlin was born on August 5, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio.

Brenda Carlin was a television producer and the wife of veteran comedian George Carlin. From 3 June 1961 to 11 May 1997, they were married. Brenda worked as a freelance HBO talent coordinator on comedy specials in the 1970s and 1980s while working in cable production. She is also credited with introducing talented standup comedians like Howie Mandel, Paul Reubens, and Garry Shandling to the public.



Brenda passed away on May 11, 1997, in Santa Monica, California, at the age of 57. Her death was caused by complications from liver cancer.

Brenda Carlin’s Net Worth

