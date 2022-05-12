Gabe Serbian Cause of Death Unknown: The Locust Drummer Died Before 45th Birthday !

Gabe Serbian, a well-known drummer for the band Locust, passed away. On April 30th, 2022, Gabe died. Gabe’s death was originally announced on his official Twitter account. A heartfelt message was put in the post. Gabe died at the age of 45. The post did not specify the cause of his untimely and terrible demise. As a consequence, no one knows what caused his untimely and tragic death.

What Is The Real Name of Gabe Serbian?

Respectfully, Gabe Serbian’s true name is Gabe Serbian, yet he goes by the moniker Gabe. He was born in the United States on May 1, 1977, in the city of San Diego. His age was 45.

The career of Gabe Serbian

Gabe Serbian is a well-known American drummer and guitarist who has played with bands including The Locust, Cattle Decapitation, and Holy Molar. Gabe Serbian, 45, passed away in California on April 30, 2022. Gabe Serbian has played in a variety of bands, including Le Butcherettes, Cattle Decapitation from 1996 to 2001, Zu from 2014 to 2015, and Retox and Head Wound City since 2005

Gabe Serbian is a member of the Three One G label. Gabe Serbian’s albums Homovore, Variations in the Key of the Afterlife, and Bi/MENTAL are well-known.

Gabe Serbian Qualifications in Early Childhood and Education

Gabe Serbian was born in the United States on May 1, 1976. He will be 45 years old in 2022. Gabe Serbian has always wanted to be a drummer and guitarist, and he has always been interested in music, spending his time studying drumming and playing guitar since he was a child. Gabe Serbian is a nationally recognized drummer and guitarist. Gabe Serbian has a long list of accomplishments. Gabe Serbian paid a visit to Space Mountain.

Gabe Serbian Obituary & Cause Of Death:

Locust Drummer Passes Away At 44 – What Happened to Him After He Passed Away?

Everyone was astonished and shocked when word of Gabe Bro’s sudden demise spread throughout the world. When news broke that their beloved Locust drummer would die so soon, internet users were stunned. When Gabe’s fans and supporters learned of his passing, they were heartbroken. Gabe’s passing prompted an outpouring of online tributes and sympathies. On social media, his fans and supporters are always talking about him. They all prayed for the tranquility of his soul and for his family and friends to be able to get through this painful situation.

Gabe Serbian Wiki/Bio

Real Name Gabe Serbian Known As Gabe Profession Singer, Songwriter, Musician Marital Status Not Known Wife Not Known Zodiac Not Known Children Not Known Physical Status Age 45 years old Height (Approx) In centimeters- 175 cm

In meters- 1.75 m

In Feet Inches-5’ 9” Weight (Approx) 75 kg Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Dark Brown Personal Information Date of Birth 1 May 1977 Death Date 30 April 2022 Birth Place San Diego, California, United States Religion Christan Ethnicity Not Known Nationality American School Name Private School College Name Private College Qualifications Graduated Parents Background Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Sibling’s Not Known Career Source Of Income Singing Net Worth $10 million (Approx) Favorite Favorite Sports N/A Favorite Movie N/A Favorite Colour N/A Favorite Actor N/A Favorite Actress N/A Favorite Food Pizza, Snacks, Fast Foods

Height and weight of Gabe Serbian

Gabe Serbian stands at a height of around 5 feet 8 inches (in cm). Gabe Serbian’s weight is around 68 kg, in pounds is TBA, and has Brown hair and Brown eyes.



Gabe’s father, mother, and wife are all Serbian.

His dating status is unknown, according to social media rumors. The name of his wife is unknown as well. This article makes no mention of his father’s or mother’s names. If you want more information, continue on.

Gabe Serbian’s Earnings and Net Worth

Gabe Serbian is a well-known American drummer and guitarist who is most known for his work with The Locust, Cattle Decapitation, and Holy Molar. Gabe Serbian’s $10 million (Approx) net worth is predicted to be unknown.

Gabe Serbian Social Media