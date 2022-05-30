Fresh Kid Ice Cause of Death, 2 Live Crew Co-Founder, Dies at 53

On May 29, 1964, Trinidad and Tobago-born record producer resh Kid Ice was born. Fresh Kid Ice is a Gemini, according to the horoscopes of astrologers.

Wong Won was born on May 29, 1964, in Port of Spain, Trinidad, and Tobago. Wong Won’s family is of Trinidadian Chinese ancestry, with his Asian heritage originating primarily in Hong Kong. There was a strong African ancestry in both his grandmothers.

He was better known by his stage names Fresh Kid Ice and The Chinaman, Christopher Wong Won (May 29, 1964 – July 13, 2017). He was a Chinese Trinidadian-American rapper, a Miami bass recording artist, a producer, and an Asian hip-hop pioneer. As a member of 2 Live Crew, Wong Won appeared on every one of the group’s albums between 1985 and 1998.

Early Life

It Was on May 29, 1964, that Wong Won Was Born in Trinidad and Tobago. Wong Won’s Ancestry Is Primarily Hong Kong-based, Though He Is of Trinidadian Chinese Descent. His Maternal Grandparents, Both of African Descent, Raised Him.



His Family Emigrated from Trinidad and Tobago to The United States in 1976, when Wong Won Was Just 12 Years Old. They Settled in Brooklyn, New York City. in 1982, Wong Won Graduated from Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn.

Health Issues and Death

In 1988, Shortly Before the Release of Move Somethin’, Wong Won Was Involved in A Near-Fatal Car Accident. as A Result of Brachial Plexus Nerve Damage, He Lost the Use of His Left Arm.

in 2009 and 2010, Wong Won Suffered Two Strokes.

He Died at The Miami Va Hospital on July 13, 2017. Cirrhosis of The Liver Was Determined to Be the Cause of Death.

Career

In 1984, He Served in The Military, Founded 2 Live Crews, and Was a Pioneer in Asian Hip Hop.

According to Wong Won, He Joined the United States Air Force in 1982, While Stationed at March Air Force Base near Riverside, California. Airmen Yuri Vielot and David Hobbs (aka Mr. Mixx) Introduced Wong Won to The Other Members of The Rap Group 2 Live Crew, Who Went on To Form Their Own Group.

at Weekends, the Band Would Play Small, Local Venues without Telling Their Bosses.

After Wong Won and Hobbs Were Discharged From The Air Force and 2 Live Crew Released the Single “the Revelation,” the Group Relocated to Miami, Minus Vielot, at The Behest of Local Concert Promoter Luther Campbell.

Wong Won Rose to Prominence as The First Well-Known Rapper of Asian Ancestry After the Success of His Group 2 Live Crew.

It’s Estimated that Fresh Kid Ice Has a Net Worth of $400,000.

After a Long Career in Hip-Hop, Fresh Kid Ice Has Amassed an Impressive Savings Account of $400,000. with His Band 2 Live Crew, He Pushed the Boundaries of Obscenity Laws. He Made an Indelible Mark on The Music Industry that Will Not Fade Away. Innumerable Musicians and Performers Around the World Have Taken Their Cues from The Sound of 2 Live Crew’s Music Videos and Albums. Consider Fresh Kid’s Rise to Fame… in 1985, 2 Live Crew Released “revelation,” Their First Single. Their First Album, the 2 Live Crew Is What We Are, Was Released a Year Later. Songs Like “we Want Some Pussy” and “throw the ‘d'” Were Prominently Sexually Explicit on This Album. in 1987, a 14-Year-Old Girl Purchased This Album from A Florida Store Clerk Who Was Charged with Multiple Felonies for Doing So. This Case Was Later Dropped, but The Point Was Made: 2 Live Crew’s Music Had the Potential to Be Illegal.

The second Album “move Somethin'” Was Released in 1988, Which Sold Better than The First Album, Reaching Number 68 on The Billboard 200 and Number 20 on The Top R&b/hip-Hopper Albums Chart. After All, It Was Only A Year Later, with The Release of As Nasty as They Wanna Be, that The S**t Really Started to Fly.

With as Nasty as They Want to Be, 2 Live Crew Got in Trouble. 2 Live Crew Was Performing at Club Futura in Hollywood, Florida when All Three Members of The Group Were Taken Into Custody by The Authorities. It Wasn’t until 1992 that They Were Acquitted of All Charges.