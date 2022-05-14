Fred Ward Cause of Death , Star of ‘the Right Stuff,’ ‘tremors,’ Dies at 79!

Fred Ward, a seasoned character actor who appeared in films like The Right Stuff, Tremors, and Short Cuts, died at the age of 79. Ward died on May 8, according to a statement given to the New York Post by his representative. Ward’s wishes for donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center were stated in a statement.

Ward, who was born in San Diego, served in the military before deciding to pursue acting. After struggling to find work, he worked as a lumberjack, sailor, and boxer before returning to Italy and landing a role in a 1974 Roberto Rossellini TV drama about Descartes. When he returned to the United States, he was cast as bank robber John Anglin, Clint Eastwood’s fellow escapee in Escape from Alcatraz, and he finally gained chevalier in Hollywood. Following that, he played violent corporal Reece in Southern Comfort, a Vietnam vet in Uncommon Valor, and troubled astronaut Gus Grissom in The Right Stuff.

Early Life

Ward was born on December 30, 1942, in San Diego, California. He had Cherokee ancestry. Ward served in the US Air Force for three years prior to acting. He also worked as a lumberjack in Alaska, a janitor, and a short-order cook after breaking his nose three times as a boxer. Following his service in the US Air Force, he studied acting at New York’s Herbert Berghof Studio. He appeared in films by neorealist director Roberto Rossellini while residing in Rome, dubbing Italian films into English.

Read More: Gabe Serbian Cause of Death Unknown: The Locust Drummer Died Before 45th Birthday !

Career

The 1970s

After training at the Herbert Berghof Studio and in Rome, Ward decided to pursue a career as an actor. He worked as a mime and dubbed Italian films while in Italy until he was cast in two Roberto Rossellini films. Ward worked in experimental theatre and did some television work after returning to the United States in the early 1970s. In Hearts of the West, he played a cowboy for the first time in an American movie (1975). As fellow escapee John Anglin, he had his first major part in Clint Eastwood’s film Escape from Alcatraz (1979).

The 2000s

In the year 2000, Ward appeared in numerous films, television shows, and videos. He appears in the mobster film Circus, the teen film Road Trip, and the horror sequel The Crow: Salvation. Ward was nominated for a Video Premiere Award in 2001 for his performance in the direct-to-video film Full Disclosure as the best male actor. Joe Dirt, Summer Catch, Wild Iris, the Dice miniseries, and the hilarious Corky Romano are among his other credits.

Ward acted in the films Sweet Home Alabama, Enough, and Abandon in 2002. He starred in Birdseye and was cast in the TV pilot Georgetown alongside Helen Mirren, but the show was never produced. He took a break from acting after parts in The Last Ride, 10.5, and Coast to Coast (all in 2004), then returned as a guest on Grey’s Anatomy and ER (2006 and 2007). Next, he appeared in the ensemble drama Feast of Love, the thriller Exit Speed, Jennifer Aniston’s Management, The Wild Stallion DVD, and Armored as the boss Ashcroft.

Read More: Anna May Wong, Cause Of Death & Life Story to Be Told on Big Screen !

Personal Life

Ward was a resident of Los Angeles’ Venice district. His first marriage ended in divorce the following year, to Carla Evonne Stewart. Django was his son from his second marriage to Silvia Ward. He married Marie-France Boisselle in 1995 after their divorce, and she filed for divorce in August 2013,[10], but the couple reconciled later that year.

Read More: Robert Walker Jr Cause of Death: Dies Star Trek Actor and Son of Hollywood Stars Was 79 & Latest Update 2022!

Cause of Death: Fred Ward

Ward, who was 79 years old at the time of his death, died on May 8, 2022.

He was 79. Ron Hofmann, his publicist, made the announcement in a statement. Mr.

Ward wanted any memorial gifts to go to a Boston University institute for the research of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain condition, according to the statement, which did not specify a reason.

Read More: Janet Leigh Cause of Death: Actress Dies After Long Battle with Mental Illness Age 77!

Fred Ward’s Net Worth?

Fred Ward was an American actor and film producer who starred in films like “The Right Stuff,” “Escape from Alcatraz,” and the “Tremors” franchise. Fred Ward’s net worth was estimated to be $3 million at the time of his death. Ward won the Venice International Film Festival Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Ensemble Cast. On May 8, 2022, Fred Ward died at the age of 79.