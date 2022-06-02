Frank Gifford Cause of Death, suffered from brain disease CTE, family says!

Frank Gifford, a Hall of Fame running back who was engaged in one of the most violent N.F.L. collisions in history, was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain condition.

The discovery, which can only be validated after Gifford’s death, was reported by his family on Wednesday, more than three months after he died. His family expressed the hope that by making his diagnosis public, greater attention would be drawn to medical studies linking football and traumatic brain injuries.

The Gifford family stated in a statement that while Frank died of natural causes in August at the age of 84, “our fears that he was suffering from the crippling effects of head trauma were verified” when the disease, known as C.T.E., was diagnosed. “In the final years of his life, Frank devoted himself to studying the recent facts about the link between repetitive head trauma and its related cognitive and behavioral disorders – which he personally experienced.” Because the family did not reveal who made the diagnosis or the severity of the sickness, it’s difficult to assess what influence the discovery will have on the disease’s ongoing research. Doctors at Boston University devised a four-stage scale to determine the severity of the condition at the time of death. Unlike former players like Junior Seau, who committed suicide at the age of 43 and was later diagnosed with C.T.E., Gifford’s symptoms may have been similar to those seen in the elderly.

Death

Gifford died of natural causes in his Greenwich, Connecticut home on August 9, 2015, a week before his 85th birthday.

Gifford’s family revealed in November 2015 that he has chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). “After losing our beloved husband and father, Frank Gifford, we took the terrible decision to have his brain analyzed in the hopes of contributing to the progress of medical research about the link between football and traumatic brain injury,” the family said.

To respect Frank’s heritage of advocating player safety, which dates back to his involvement in the establishment of the NFL Players Association in the 1950s, we decided to reveal our loved one’s condition.

Early years

Gifford was born in Santa Monica, California, to oil driller Weldon Gifford and Lola Mae (née Hawkins). Kern County Union High School, now Bakersfield High School, was his alma mater.

Gifford’s wife, Kathie Lee Gifford, revealed after his death in 2015 that her late husband grew up in a poor family and that he and his family occasionally ate dog food. She claimed they moved 29 times before Gifford graduated from high school due to his father’s inability to find a job during the Great Depression. She further stated that Gifford “asked Jesus into his heart and that stuck with him for the rest of his life” as a little child when the family went to church every week.

A College Education

Because of His Low-Grade Point Average in High School, Gifford Was Unable to Obtain an Athletic Scholarship to The University of Southern California (USC). as A Result, He Played Football for Bakersfield Junior College for A Season. He Was Named to The Junior College All-America Squad While at Bakersfield and Received the Grades

He Required to Enrol at Usc. After Rushing for 841 Yards on 195 Carries in His Final Season at Usc, Gifford Was Named an All-American. He Was a Member of The Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity at Usc. in 1952, He Received His Bachelor’s Degree from Usc.

Personal Life

After His Undergraduate Sweetheart, Usc’s Homecoming Queen Maxine Avis Ewart, Became Pregnant While They Were Both Students at Usc, Gifford Married Her on January 13, 1952. Jeff (b. 1952), Kyle, and Victoria Were Their Three Children, and They Had Five Grandkids. Victoria Gifford Married Robert F. Kennedy’s Son, Michael Le Moyne Kennedy. from 1978 to 1986, Frank Gifford Was Married to Fitness Trainer Astrid Lindley. His First Two Marriages Were Unsuccessful. on October 18, 1986, Gifford Married Kathie Lee Johnson, a Television Host and Singer 23 Years His Junior. with Their Son, Cody Newton Gifford, and Daughter, Cassidy Erin Gifford, the Couple Settled in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Gifford and His Third Wife Kathie Lee Was Born on August 16th, the Same Day. in 1988, the Couple Co-Hosted Abc’s Coverage of The Calgary Winter Olympics.

Frank Gifford’s Net Worth

$60,000.00

Frank Gifford Was an American Football Player and Sportscaster Who Died with A Net Worth of $60 Million Usd. that Was His and Kathie Lee Gifford’s Joint Net Worth. at The Age of 84, Frank Gifford Passed Away on August 9, 2015. Frank’s Liquid Assets Were Estimated at $10 Million, According to His Will. He Also Owns a $2.5 Million Florida Home and A $22 Million Connecticut Estate with His Wife. from 1952 to 1960 and 1962 to 1964, Gifford Was a Receiver and Running Back with The New York Giants, Appearing in Eight Pro Bowls and Five Nfl Championship Games. Frank Was Elected Into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2012 After 27 Years as A Commentator and Play-by-play announcer for ABC’s “Monday Night Football.” He guest-starred on “Captain Kangaroo” (1962), “The Six Million Dollar Man” (1976), “Webster” (1984), “Coach” (1995; 1996), and “Spin City” (1997), and competed on “Password” and “The $10,000 Pyramid” multiple times. “Gifford on Courage,” “The Whole Ten Yards,” and “The Glory Game: How the 1958 NFL Championship Changed Football Forever” were all written by Gifford (2008).