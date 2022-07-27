Frank Bank Cause of Death: a Star of “Leave It to Beaver” Dies at Age 71!

For his role as Clarence “Lumpy” Rutherford on Leave It to Beaver, Frank Bank has passed away. He was seventy-one years old. The Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday that Bank had died, but the location and cause of death were not made public.

One of his former Beaver co-stars Jerry Mathers has said that he was recently hospitalized in Rancho Mirage, California, and has been unwell for some time.

‘Lumpy was the ultimate bully, but Frank was a really, very nice person and a very excellent actor,’ Mathers recalled. It was about the individuals you’ve known throughout your life, and Frank was able to bring that viewpoint to the play.”

Frank Bank Death

Frank Bank, sadly, passed away on April 13th, 2013. One day after his 71st birthday, he passed away in Rancho Mirage, California. His last resting place is the Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Culver City.

Frank Bank Biography and Early Life

On 12 April 1942, Frank was born in the United States. he was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Based on his birth date, Bank’s zodiac sign is Taurus. In addition, he was a citizen of the United States. His ethnicity, on the other hand, is a mystery.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much information on the late actor. No one knows his parents’ names, occupations, or the names of his siblings. In addition, there is no information on his educational background or academic credentials.

Career

His Acting Career Has Been a Great Success for The Well-Known Star. He Has a Slew of Roles on Television. “life, Liberty, and Orrin Dooley” (1952), “Leave It to Beaver” (1958–1963), and “cimarron City” (1958–1963) Made Him a Household Name on Television. (1959).

His Other Works Include “Bachelor Father,” “87th Precinct,” and “life with Archie,” All of Which Were Published in 1962. (1962). (1962). Like “the Match Game/Hollywood Squares Hour,” He Also Appeared (December 1983). He Also Makes an Appearance on Television in “Still the Beaver,” Which Is Surprising. Later, It was Branded “the New Leave It to Beaver” by The Press (1983-1989)

His Cinema Career, He Is Most Known for His Three Movies. All Three Films Have Their Own Titles: Cargo to Capetown, Will Rogers, and Leave It to Beaver (1997).

Frank Bank Net Worth

$3,000,000

As a Hollywood actor, Frank Bank earned a fortune in excess of $3 million. Frank Bank was born on April 4, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, and passed away on April 4, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. During his tenure on Leave It to Beaver (1957–1963), he was most remembered for his role as Clarence “Lumpy” Rutherford.

The New Leave It to Beaver cast him in the same role from 1985 until 1989. In 1997, Bank starred in the film Leave It to Beaver as himself. The Ford Television Theatre, Cimarron City, the Westinghouse Playhouse, the 87th Precinct, and the Bachelor Father all had him as a guest star. His television credits include Life with Archie; Still the Beaver; and High School U.S.A, in which he played a bullied kid. He was a bond dealer and the author of the memoirs Call Me Lumpy: My Leave It To Beaver Days and Other Wild Hollywood Life. Frank Bank, 71, died on April 13th, 2013 from complications related to aging.

Frank Bank Wife, Marriage

Three Times in His Life, Frank Was Married to Different Women. His Third Wife, Rebecca Fink, Was the Love of His Life. in A Relationship that Lasted Far Into the 1980s,

It Was in 1963 that He Wed Marlene Kay Blau. Before Getting Married, the Couple Dated for A While. After Two Years of Marriage, the Newlyweds Decided to Call It Quits. when He Wed Jeri Lynn Handelman in 1966, It Was His Second Marriage. His Second Marriage’s Details Are Also Kept Private.

In Addition, They Married in A Little Ceremony. only A Few Members of The Couple’s Immediate Family and Close Friends Were in Attendance at The Wedding. Two Daughters Were Born to The Couple. as A Consequence, in 1982, They Were Divorced.

After His Second Divorce, He Married Rebecca Fink, a Woman He Had Previously Met. in Total, Frank Had Four Daughters. Joanne Littman Is One of The Four Members of the committee.