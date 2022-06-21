Forrest Tucker Cause of Death, 67, Has Passed Away; He Is a Seasoned Tv and Stage Actor

One of Hollywood’s best-known actors has died at the Motion Picture and Television Hospital & Country Home in Woodland Hills, Calif., after a battle with cancer. His age was 67, he was a Los Angeles resident.

As an actor, Mr. Tucker appeared in over 50 films throughout an almost four-decade career that began in 1939. The character of Sgt. Morgan O’Rourke, a cavalry soldier in the 1960s television series “F Troop,” is perhaps what people remember him for most recently.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, he starred in a national tour of “The Music Man” as Prof. Harold Hill, a position he held for three and a half years.

Family & Personal Life

Tucker has been married four times. Sandra Jolley, the daughter of actor I. Stanford Jolley was his first wife. A daughter, Pamela “Brooke” Tucker, was born to them during their six-year marriage, which lasted from September 26, 1940, until February 3, 1950.. (born on August 20, 1944). On March 28, 1950, he married actress Marilyn Johnson (or 1951). On July 19, 1960, she died.

On October 23, 1961, Tucker married Marilyn Fisk, his third wife. They had two children: Forrest Sean Tucker, the eldest, and Cindy Lynn Tucker, the youngest. On December 12, 1985, the couple divorced. On April 15, 1986, he married Sheila Forbes, his fourth and final wife.

Death & Legacy

At the ‘Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital,’ Tucker died on October 25, 1986, at the age of 67.’ The ‘Forest Lawn–Hollywood Hills Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills is where he was laid to rest. On August 21, 1986, Tucker was honored with a ‘Motion Picture Star‘ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Childhood & Early Life

A native of Plainfield, Indiana, US, Forrest Meredith Tucker was born in 1919 to Forrest A. Tucker and Doris Heringlake. At the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, he made his stage debut as a 14-year-old entertainer. While he worked the day shift pushing the giant wicker tourist chairs, he sang the night shift. His family afterward moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked as the ‘Master of Ceremonies’ at the ‘Old Gaiety Burlesque Theater.’



Upon learning his true age, Tucker was terminated. His high school was ‘Washington-Lee High School’ in Arlington, Virginia. In Arlington County, Virginia, he temporarily served in the “US Cavalry” at “Fort Myer,” but when they discovered he was underage, they gave him his release papers. He returned to his hometown, where he worked at the ‘Old Gaiety’ when he was 18 years old.

Forrest Tucker – Biography

On the big screen and the little screen, Forrest Tucker appeared in more than a hundred films and television shows. A vaudeville straight man, Tucker was just fifteen years old when he made his debut on stage. Because of his photogenic good looks, thick wavy hairstyle, and height of six-foot-five inches, Tucker was considered on par with John Wayne, Chuck Connors, Fess Parker, Jim Arness, and Peter Graves’ younger brother in the eyes of party hostess Cobina Wright, who convinced guest Wesley Ruggles to put Tucker up for a screen test.

Despite Hollywood studios’ belief that blond guys weren’t photogenic, Tucker served in the military during World War II and had a successful film career. He returned to his roots as a comic and stage musical actor after spending the previous two decades primarily in westerns and action roles. He was also known for his portrayal of oleaginous, manipulative Cavalry Sgt. Morgan O’Rourke on the television drama F Troop (akin to Phil Silvers’s MSgt Ernie Bilko). Towards the end of his career, Tucker’s on-stage performance suffered because of his alcoholism.