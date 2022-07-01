Florence Ballard Cause of Death: The Life of Dreamgirl Is Chronicled in The Lost Supreme!

Florence Ballard was born on June 30th, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 as a founding member of the iconic 1960s Motown group The Supremes. The Supremes included her and Diana Ross. Her friend Smokey Robinson helped her get an audition with Motown.

Death

Ballard was admitted to Mt. Carmel Mercy Hospital on February 21, 1976, complaining of tingling and numbness throughout her body.

She died the following morning at 10:05 a.m. from a coronary thrombosis (a blood clot in one of her coronary arteries), at the age of 32. Ballard was laid to rest in Warren, Michigan’s Detroit Memorial Park Cemetery.

Early Life

As the eighth or ninth of fifteen children born to Lurlee (née Wilson) and Jesse Ballard, Florence Glenda was born on June 30, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. To name just a few, she had six brothers and sisters: Bertie (the oldest), Cornell (the second), Gilbert (the youngest), Geraldine (the middle child), and Barbara, Maxine (the youngest).

Rosetta, Mississippi, was the hometown of her mother. Jesse Lambert was born in Bessemer, Alabama, and was adopted by the Ballard family after his grandmother was shot and died.

In Rosetta, Rosetta, Jesse Ballard left his adoptive parents at the age of 13 and began an affair with his mother, who was just 14.

As a result of the Great Migration, the Ballard family made the journey to Detroit in 1929. Jesse was employed by General Motors after a few months. After hearing Jesse play the guitar and sing along with Florence, he encouraged her to pursue a career in music. When Florence was 15 years old, the Ballard family had relocated to Detroit’s Brewster-Douglass housing projects due to financial difficulties; Jesse Lambert Ballard died of cancer the following year.

Florence Ballard Net Worth:

$400,000,000

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Florence Ballard died in February 1976 at the age of 73. she died with a fortune of around 400 thousand dollars in her bank account. R&B, pop, soul, and doo-wop were among the genres she covered. The Supremes, of which she was a founding member, were her most well-known project. 16 of the group’s top 40 tracks, ten of which were #1 hits, were sung by her.

When Florence left the band in 1967, she struggled with alcoholism, depression, and poverty, and had an unsuccessful solo career.

Their first studio album, Meet The Supremes, was released in 1962. Where Did Our Love Go? was released in 1964 and climbed to the top of the US R&B and Billboard 200 charts, respectively.

I Hear a Symphony in 1966, The Supremes Sing Holland-Dozier-Holland in 1967, and The Supremes A’ Go-Go in 1966, all of which peaked at number one on the US R&B chart, and included members of the group. On February 22, 1976, Florence Ballard, age 32, died of a heart attack. She was posthumously inducted alongside the Supremes into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Who Is Florence Ballard Dating?

