Eydie Gorme Cause of Death, Singing Legend Was 84!

It has been announced that Eydie Gorme, a prominent nightclub and television singer both as a solo act and with her husband, Steve Lawrence, has died. When she died, she was 84 years old.

“Blame it on the Bossa Nova” scored number one for Gorme as a solo artist in 1963; she died Saturday at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas after a brief illness, according to her publicist, Howard Bragman.

Before joining the cast of Steve Allen’s local New York television show in 1953, Gorme had established herself as a renowned band vocalist and nightclub performer.

A rising young singer who had joined the show a year earlier, Lawrence, joined her on stage for duets and comic skits as well as her own solo numbers. These two newlyweds joined NBC’s Tonight Show when it changed names in 1954.

Early Years

Fortuna “Fortunee” Gormezano was the name given to Gormé by his Sephardic Jewish parents when he was born in the Bronx. Her parents were both born in Turkey. Gormezanos were fluent in Ladino, as well as a number of other languages, at home (also referred to as Judaeo-Spanish).

Gormé was able to communicate and sing in Spanish because of the language’s close ties to Castilian dialects. She was connected to Neil Sedaka by marriage. Gormé got a position as a translator after graduating from William Howard Taft High School when she went to class with Stanley Kubrick. By night, she was attending City College. In her spare time, she performed with a group led by Ken Greengrass.

Death

Her short, unexplained illness took her to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas, where she passed away on August 10, 2013, six days before her 85th birthday.

For her last resting place, she was laid to rest in Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Eydie has been Lawrence’s “partner on stage and in my life for over 55 years,” he said in a statement. Seeing her and hearing her sing immediately sparked my interest. Despite the fact that my personal sorrow is incomprehensible, the world has lost one of the greatest pop vocalists in history.

A Pairing of Necessity

As a follow-up to their time on “The Tonight Show,” the duo hosted a one-off special called “The Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme Show. Gorme was left to her own devices when Lawrence enlisted in the military, abandoning her to the nightclub scene as a single mother.

By herself, while Gorme’s husband served in the military, Gorme found it impossible to travel or work. “I had to take my baby with me wherever I went,” Gorme recalled. “It was very difficult. They made a decision two years later when Lawrence was released from the hospital.

“I told myself, ‘Either I quit or I become a housewife.'” Asked Gorme, “‘Maybe we should try and obtain something…’,” Gorme said Lawrence went on to say, “We started working together out of necessity.

Their career took off as fans were lured to their love of classic rock over rock ‘n’ roll, as well as their quick wit and witty repartee. Well, we didn’t practice the first night, as Gorme explained.

This isn’t the case. That was never the case. We don’t have any answers, either, Lawrence added.It was David and Michael, their two young sons, who went on the trip with them. She would “hotel school” them in her own words, as she put it.

Personal Life

Gormé and Lawrence Were the Parents of Two Children. an Ascap Award-Winning Composer, David Nessim Lawrence (born 1960) Wrote the Music for High School Musical. an Unknown Heart Ailment Claimed the Life of 23-Year-Old Michael Robert Lawrence (1962-1986).



Lawrence’s Death Occurred While Gormé and Lawrence Were Performing at The Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. to Meet up With David Lawrence, Who Was Attending School in New York, a Close Family Friend, Frank Sinatra Sent His Own Plane. Gormé and Lawrence Put Their Touring on Hold for A Year Following the Death of Their Son.

Career

Due to The Mispronunciation of Her First Name, “Edith,” She Appeared on The Spanish-Language Radio Show Cita Con Eydie (a Date with Eydie). Her Mother Warned Her Against It, Saying, “it’s Terrible Enough that You’re in The Entertainment Business. in What Ways Will Your Neighbors Be Aware of Your Future Success?

Two Months Later, He Joined Tommy Tucker’s Band and Tex Beneke’s for A Year. “that Night of Heaven” Was Her First Solo Song Issued by Coral Records in 1952. When The Tonight Show first began, she and another staff vocalist, Steve Lawrence, created a pair to perform on the show. The duo recorded their debut hit, “Make Yourself Comfortable/I’ve Gotta Crow,” in 1954, just as The Tonight Show began airing across the country on CBS.