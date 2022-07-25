Eva Gabor Cause of Death: What Happened to Eva Gabor?

Eva Gabor, 74, passed away on July 4 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from respiratory distress and various diseases. She was most known for playing a socialite trapped on a farm in the television series “Green Acres.” She had pneumonia and was in the hospital because she had broken her hip in Mexico two weeks prior.

The youngest of the famous Gabor sisters and the first to go to America in the late 1930s was Eva, who was born in Hungary and is pronounced: “AY-VA.” Eva, Zsa Zsa, and Magda Gabor, as well as their mother Jolie, had become well-known internationally by the 1950s. In 1939, Miss Gabor, a former ice skater, and café singer relocated to Hollywood. In movies like “A Royal Scandal,” “The Wife of Monte Cristo,” “My Man Godfrey,” “Gigi,” and “Paris Model,” she gained a contract with Paramount Pictures.

After she portrayed an unemployed acrobat in the 1950 Broadway production of “The Happy Time,” her career took off. Her own interview program, “The Eva Gabor Show,” and guest appearances on television variety shows followed her success in stage performance. The name of the platinum-haired beauty brought to mind high-class living and Hollywood glitz.

The numerously wedded sisters rose to fame for their love lives at that time. The proverb “Marriage is too intriguing an experiment to be attempted only once” is attributed to Eva Gabor, who was married at least five times. Eva Gabor played Lisa Douglas in the CBS television series “Green Acres,” which aired from 1965 to 1971. Lisa Douglas was a resident of a Park Avenue penthouse who was moved to rural Hooterville because her lawyer husband Oliver Wendell Douglas (Eddie Albert) preferred the outdoors to Times Square. Lisa Douglas enjoyed shopping in Manhattan rather than doing agricultural chores and cooking hotcakes while entertaining Arnold, her neighbor’s pet pig.

Cause of Death

On July 4, 1995, Gabor passed away in Los Angeles from pneumonia and respiratory failure as a result of an accident in a bathtub when she was on vacation in Mexico. On July 11, 1995, her burial service was placed at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills.

Eva, the youngest sibling, died before her older sisters and mother. Two years later, in 1997, the mother Jolie Gabor, and the oldest sister Magda both passed away. On December 18, 2016, older sister Zsa Zsa passed away following a cardiac attack.

Early Life and Career

Gabor was born in Budapest, Hungary, as the third and youngest child of Jolie, a professional jeweler, and soldier Vilmos Gábor (born Janka Tilleman). Her parents were from Jewish households in Hungary. Shortly after her first marriage to a Swedish osteopath, Dr. Eric Drimmer, whom she married in 1937 when she was 18 years old, she became the first of the sisters to come to the United States. At Paramount Pictures, she played her first movie role in the United States in 1941’s Forced Landing.

She had many appearances in major motion pictures throughout the 1950s, including Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis’s Artists and Models and Elizabeth Taylor’s The Last Time I Saw Paris. These were minor pieces. The Eva Gabor Program, which she hosted in 1953 and 1954, was her own television chat show. She appeared on television and in films during the remainder of the 1950s and the first few years of the 1960s. She participated in the game show What’s My Line as the “mystery challenger” and had an appearance in one of the episodes of the mystery series Justice. She had cameos in Gigi, It Started with a Kiss, and a remake of My Man Godfrey at this time.

Read More: Orson Welles Cause of Death: Rock Star in Films and Theatre Died at The Age of 70!

Eva Gabor’s Life

Eva, the youngest of the three Gabor sisters who were all successful actors and writers for social publications, was born in Hungary. The first of her sisters to immigrate, Eva followed her first husband, a Swedish osteopath by the name of Dr. Eric Drimmer, to the United States soon after their 1939 wedding. There, Eva Gabor started to advance in the entertainment industry with stage performances and tiny film appearances. She kept doing this throughout the 1950s, developing her abilities and building a modest fan base, but it wasn’t until she was cast as Lisa Douglas on the hit comedy Green Acres in 1965 that she truly found success.

The series, which aired from 1965 to 1971, helped Eva become well-known and very popular. The ideal part for Eva and her cosmopolitan public persona was her wealthy socialite character who was compelled to live on a farm with her passionate farmer spouse. It takes place in the same Hooterville as Petticoat Junction and was shown on CBS. Opportunities for crossing resulted from this.

Eva Gabor continued her acting career into her older years, performing voiceovers for several Disney movies during the 1970s and 1980s. She voiced Duchess in The Aristocats and other fan favourites including The Rescuers (where she voiced Miss Bianca). She was also the owner of a small business that catered to Gabor admirers by selling items.

Read More: Orson Welles Cause of Death: Rock Star in Films and Theatre Died at The Age of 70!

Eva Gabor’s Net Worth:

$30 Million

Eva Gabor’s net worth is $30 million dollars. She was a Hungarian-American actress and socialite. Eva Gabor, who was born in Budapest, Hungary, immigrated to the US in the late 1930s with her first husband. She started her acting career in her early 40s with a co-starring part in the film “Forced Landing.”



She continued working steadily after that in theatre, television, and film productions. Star Spangled Rhythm, Moulin Rouge, My Man Godfrey, The Truth About Women, It Started with a Kiss, and The Princess Academy were some of the movies she appeared in. Television programs including “The Eva Gabor Show,” “Five Fingers,” “Here’s Lucy,” “Wake Me Up When the War Is Over,” and “The Edge of Night” all featured her. She has participated in a number of Broadway productions, including “Tovarich” and “You Can’t Take It With You.” She is most known for her role on “Green Acres,” as well as her numerous marriages and outlandish remarks.