Etta James Cause of Death:The Singer And Actress, Has Died At Age 73!

Jamesetta Hawkins was born on January 25, 1938, and she was destined to become a great artist, despite the fact that neither her family nor the rest of the world knew it. Etta James, the star’s stage name, is regarded as one of the industry’s most recognizable and brilliant performers. At a young age, the singer became involved in her church choir. James had already been featured on the radio at the age of five. James moved to San Francisco to join a trio when she was 12 years old. James recorded “The Wallflower” with the band, but she soon left to pursue a solo career.

One of James’ earliest solo singles is “Good Rockin’ Daddy.” Shortly after, in the 1960s, the artist began writing and performing duets with James’ then-boyfriend, Harvey Fuqua. “At Last,” “Trust in Me,” and “All I Could Do Was Cry” are just a handful of their hit tracks. The singer’s captivating songs were a smash, but he had other problems. In the 1960s and 1970s, she struggled with drug addiction, according to her Biography. Despite these challenges, James continued to compose music. “Something’s Got a Hold on Me,” “In The Basement,” and “I’d Rather Go Blind” were all hits during this period for James. “I’d Rather Go Blind” became a source of contention between James and Beyoncé much later in their careers.

Life and career

Childhood and the start of a career from 1938 to 1959

Hawkins was born to Dorothy Hawkins, who was 14 at the time, on January 25, 1938, in Los Angeles, California. Despite the fact that her father has never been recognized, James thought that she was the daughter of pool player Rudolf “Minnesota Fats” Wanderone, whom she briefly met in 1987. [10] James lived with a number of foster parents, the most notable of which were “Sarge” and “Mama” Lu, who were constantly absent from their Watts apartment, conducting relationships with various men. “The Mystery Lady,” as James referred to her mother,

James Earle Hines, musical director of the St. Paul Baptist Church’s Echoes of Eden choir in South-Central Los Angeles, gave her her first professional vocal training when she was five years old. During her time under Hines’ instruction, he mistreated James by punching her in the chest while she sang to push her to sing from her stomach. She rapidly gained a reputation for having a powerful voice for a youngster of her age.

Sarge was verbally aggressive, just like the choir’s musical director. He would force James to perform for his friends during drunken poker games at home in the early morning hours. She struggled with singing on-demand throughout her career due to the trauma of her foster father forcing her to sing in such humiliating situations.

Personal life

Islam’s Nation

James met Malcolm X and joined the Nation of Islam for almost ten years, adopting the name Jamesetta X.

Children and marriage are two of the most important aspects of life. From 1969 to her death in 2012, James was married to Artis Mills.

Don James and Sametto James, both born to separate dads, were James’ sons.

Donato played drums in Montreux in 1993, and Sametto played bass guitar in 2003, among other performances and tours, with their mother.

Cause of Death for Etta James

After undergoing gastric bypass surgery, she shed more than 200 pounds. The surgery improved the star’s ability to perform and compose songs, but she got gravely ill only a few years later. James was diagnosed with leukemia and dementia in 2010 and was treated for it. In 2011, James released his final album, The Dreamer. When James died in 2012, she was receiving treatment at home in Riverside for her rapidly deteriorating condition.

Addiction to drugs and legal problems

James got hooked on heroin by the mid-1960s. To fund her addiction, she bounced checks, falsified prescriptions, and stole from pals. In 1966, James was charged with forging checks. She received probation and was fined $500. She spent ten days in jail in 1969 after breaking her probation. During the early 1970s, James’ heroin addiction caused her a slew of legal issues. She was in and out of rehab institutions all around Los Angeles, including the Tarzana Treatment Centers.

When they were both arrested for heroin possession and sentenced to ten years in jail, her husband Artis Mills acknowledged responsibility. In 1981, he was released. James was arrested in 1973 and charged with heroin possession. Rather than facing time in prison, James was sentenced to drug treatment in 1974. She developed a methadone addiction during this time and began combining her doses with heroin. She spent 17 months at the Tarzana Psychiatric Hospital, beginning at the age of 36, and had a difficult time getting there. Her experience in the hospital, she said in her 1995 memoir A Rage to Survive, “changed her life.” Her substance misuse continued after she left treatment, particularly after she began dating a drug addict.