Hagen Mills Cause of Death, 29, ‘kills Himself After Shooting Mum of His Daughter, 4, Days After Jail Release Over Rape!

It is believed that actor Hagen Mills, best known for his role in the FX series “Baskets,” committed himself by shooting himself last Tuesday in Mayfield, Kentucky, according to police.

In a statement to TheWrap, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent confirmed to the publication that Hagen fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Erica Price, before taking his own life.

Hospitalized Price is in stable condition after being taken there. At the scene, Mills was pronounced deceased.

Biography of Hagen Mills on Wikipedia – Hagen Mills

Hagen Mills was a well-known actor in the United States. According to his IMDB biography, he was most recognized for his roles in Baskets (2016), Swedish Dicks (2016), Bonnie & Clyde: Justified (2013), and Star Light (2020).



Mills promoted the release of the horror thriller Star Light in October of this year. According to his post, “Check out the Starlight trailer and article on Deadcentral.com. It has been an incredible experience working with so many great people, both in front of and behind the camera, on this incredible production! #Dreamteam #FabSix!”

In the Heyday of Hagen Mills

On August 9, 1990, in Murray, Kentucky, United States, Hagen Mills Was Born. in Mayfield, Kentucky, United States, He Will Be Laid to Rest on May 19, 2020. He Was 29 at The Time.

Mills Announced on Facebook on His Birthday, August 9, 2019, that He Was in The Hospital. However, I Was Having so Much Fun on My Birthday Retreat in The Er that I Let the Day Slip Away from Me for A While.

I Apologise for Any Inconvenience This May Have Caused.” Thank You so Much to Everyone Who Has Reached Out To Me Today. Thank You so Much to Everyone Who Sent Birthdays Greetings, Messages, and Texts to Me. It Means a Lot to Me. ” I Had a Great Time Talking to Everyone of You. I’m Aware that We’ve Had a Few Lapses in Communication, Which Made Today’s Talk with You Much More Enjoyable! Especially, I’d Want to Thank All of My Wonderful Family Members for Their Birthday Greetings.”

Read More: Ralyx Grace Price Cause of Death? Bremen High School Ga Cheerleader Dead in Accident.!

Death of Hagen Mills

In Mayfield, Kentucky, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Actor Hagen Mills Was Found Dead in An Attempted Murder-Suicide. Accused of Attempting to Murder His Ex-Girlfriend, Erica Price, Mills Was Arrested in Mayfield, Ohio. Price Was Shot Twice, Once in The Arm and Once in The Chest. His Rifle Was Then Pointed Directly at Him.



Price Was Flown to A Nearby Hospital for Treatment, Where His Condition Is Reported as “stable.” at The Scene, Mills Was Pronounced Deceased. the Price Family Was Unharmed Throughout the Incident. There Was Evidence that Mills Kept His 4-Year-Old Daughter with Erica Price and Her Mother at Her House, According to The Police Investigation.

First-Degree Rape and Sodomy, as Well as Kidnapping and Methamphetamine Possession Charges, Were Filed Against Mills on March 30, 2020. on Monday, May 18, 2020, He Was Bailed out Of Prison.

Read More: Terrence Clarke Cause of Death, 19, Dies After Car Accident in Los Angeles While Preparing for Nba Draft!

Stars Who Have Had to Overcome Mental Illness

As soon as Price’s Daughter Entered the House, Green-Price Said, the Actor, Who Was 29 at The Time of His Murder, Grabbed Her at Gunpoint and Begged Her to Return to Him.



The Baskets Alum Allegedly Shot Price Twice After Seeing Her Phone, Causing Her to Fall to The Ground. He Then Committed Suicide.