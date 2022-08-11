Elvis Presley Cause of Death: Behind His Death Shrouded in Mystery

Elvis Presley’s enormous talent and dedication are what made him so wealthy (and, many would argue, from the backs of Black artists). According to the official website of Presley’s home, Graceland, Elvis was born in a two-room Tupelo, Mississippi, home in 1935 and grew up “within a close-knit, working class family, comprising of his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, who are all located nearby in Tupelo.” Although they have little money, Vernon and Gladys Presley try their best to provide for their son, who is the centre of their lives, despite the financial situation.

Presley acquired a guitar in 1946 and developed his musical abilities to the point where, not long after graduating from high school in 1953, he recorded a demo as a birthday present for his mother. In just a few years after the release of his formal debut single in 1954, he had become the largest rock and roll star as well as a major box office draw. Tragically, Presley passed away from heart disease in 1977 at the young age of 42.

But his legacy continues thanks to Graceland, which is accessible to the public for tours, as well as high-profile pop culture products like Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, a new biopic about Presley’s life. In actuality, Presley brings in a sizable sum of money each year. Here is an overview of Elvis Presley’s net worth, both during his lifetime and today.

Elvis’s Wealth

$10 Billion

Elvis Presley was an American singer, musician, and actor who died in 1977 with a net worth of $20 million (actually, it was $5 million because inflation had not yet been factored in). He has the most solo albums ever sold. This musical pioneer, widely credited with creating Rock ‘n Roll, went above his or her limitations to become a cultural icon and usher in a new era. Because of his prominence, people frequently refer to him as “Elvis” or “The King,” without any need for his last name.

In addition to his musical career, Elvis made several film and television appearances. Because of its sexual overtones, his daring appearance and fashion were very divisive at the time. Even though the “King of Rock ‘n Roll” may appear pretty mild-mannered by today’s standards, he was one of the main contributors to the term “Devil’s Music” being applied to the early rock genre.

Young Life

In Mississippi, Elvis was born in 1935 into a very close-knit family. His first residence was a two-room house that his father had built; his parents weren’t particularly well off. He was very close to both of his parents, who did their best to give him a happy life. While his father, Vernon, worked odd jobs to support the family, Gladys kept everything together. At the age of three, Elvis’ father was sentenced to prison for forging a check from his employer.

Church services and the jazz music played on the streets were where a young Elvis first heard music. Elvis was merely an average student, but his teachers were impressed by his musical talent. However, even after receiving a guitar for his birthday and practicing with it, young Elvis still felt uncomfortable performing in front of an audience.

The 13-year-old Presley continued his musical training after relocating to Tennessee in 1948, despite failing his school’s music class. Elvis could not read music and play entirely by ear, despite having studied with many accomplished guitarists, many of whom would go on to become early representatives of the Rockabilly subgenre.

What Caused Elvis Presley’s Death?

Presley was discovered unconscious on the bathroom floor of his Graceland home on August 16, 1977, by the singer’s girlfriend Ginger Alden. He was taken urgently to the hospital, but at 3:30 pm it was announced that he had died of cardiac arrest.

There is debate over whether Elvis’s heavy drug use contributed to his demise, despite the fact that the primary cause of his death is obvious. The singer reportedly received 12,000 prescription pills in the 20 months leading up to his death and travelled with three suitcases full of drugs, according to Town and Country Magazine.

The Presley family’s understandable desire to keep information about his death private and Tennessee’s medical chief at the time, Jerry Francisco, who claimed the singer’s death was brought on by heart disease rather than medication, are the main reasons why controversy still surrounds Presley’s passing. Other medical experts disagree with Francisco’s assertions and think drugs must have played a role in the singer’s demise.

Despite the fact that Graceland is accessible to the general public, Elvis’ bedroom and the upstairs as a whole are still off-limits to visitors because of the widespread fascination with the singer’s passing. Since the home’s doors opened to guests in 1982, celebrities and even presidents have been denied access to see the King’s room, and only members of the Presley family and the Graceland curator are permitted inside. But only one person, Nicolas Cage, who was married to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, has reportedly made it inside, according to PEOPLE.

After a late dentist appointment, Presley came back to Graceland. In order to rest before a night flight, he went to his bedroom around 7:00 p.m. Later, when he was discovered in his bathroom, he was rushed to the hospital and later died from a cardiac arrhythmia.

On August 16, 1977, the biggest star in the world was discovered in his bathroom at Graceland. Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital later confirmed his death.

It’s believed that he had been dead for an hour when the paramedics arrived because he was cold, blue, and lacking any vital signs.