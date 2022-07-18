Eleanor Powell Cause of Death: Tap Dancer for Theatre and Movies Passes Away at Age 69!

A tap-dancing legend of the 1930s and 1940s, Eleanor Powell, has died in her Beverly Hills, California, home at the age of 89. She was 69 years old at the time.

It is worth noting that Miss Powell appeared in a number of Metro-Goldwyn-extravagant Mayer’s “Broadway Melody” musicals, including “Rosalie,” “Lady Be Good,” and “Thousands Cheer,” and “Born to Dance” (1943). Miss Powell’s comeback began at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas in 1961 and, as a New York Times reviewer put it, “dazzled” capacity crowds in New York’s Latin Quarter.

Cause of Death

Eleanor Powell, 69, died of ovarian cancer on February 11, 1982, and is buried in the Cathedral Mausoleum, Foyer Niche 432, Tier 3 of Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.

Early Life

Powell’s parents, Clarence Gardner Powell and Blanche Torrey lived in Springfield, Massachusetts, where Powell was born. When she was just two years old, her father abandoned her and her mother.

As a child, she was reared by her mother with the support of her maternal grandparents (who also lived with them). Eleanor Powell was an agonizingly timid youngster who couldn’t even welcome family and friends when they came to visit.

Childhood

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts on November 21, 1912, to Blanche Torrey and Clarence Gardner Powell was Eleanor Torrey Powell. She was six years old when she first began dancing. By the time she was a teenager, she had already performed in several nightclubs in Atlantic City. In New York City, at the age of 16, she began tap dancing and soon became a member of ‘The Optimists,’ a musical revue at the Casino de Paris stage. As a result of his stint on Broadway, Powell participated in several shows, including ‘Follow Thru,’.

Read More: Leslie Howard Cause of Death: Star Leslie Howard at The Age of 50!

Career

With ‘George White’s 1935 Scandals’, Eleanor Torrey Powell made her first appearance on the silver screen. Despite the fact that it was her first major picture, she was unimpressed with the experience of working on the project. The next year, she made her film debut opposite Frances Langford and Jack Benny in ‘Broadway Melody of 1936.’ While MGM’s production company was in the midst of a financial meltdown, the film’s popularity and income made a significant dent in its debts.

He went on to work with some of the greatest leading men of the day, including George Murphy, Fred Astaire, and James Stewart after the success of this picture. ‘Born to Dance’ was another MGM picture she appeared in 1936.

In addition to James Stewart, the picture included Cole Porter’s music. Rosalie and Broadway Melody of 1938 were both made by Eleanor Torrey Powell in the following years. Rosalie, which was based on a 1928 theatrical musical, was a backstage musical revue by MGM, whereas Rosalie was based on the stage musical.

She appeared in a musical directed by Edward Buzzell, ‘Honolulu.’ Robert Young, George Burns, Rita Johnson, and Gracie Allen also appeared in the picture. Powell’s tap dancing skills were on display in ‘Broadway Melody of 1940,’ the final picture of MGM’s ‘Broadway Melody series, released in 1940. One of Hollywood’s finest tap scenes was a part of the film ‘Begin the Beguine.’

Read More: Davy Jones Cause of Death: A Former Member of The Monkees Passes Away at The Age of 66!

Eleanor Powell – Biography

A Dancer and Actress, Eleanor Torrey Powell (November 21, 1912 – February 11, 1982) Was an American Star. at Age Six, Powell Began Learning Ballet, and By the Time She Was a Teenager, She Was Performing in Atlantic City Nightclubs as A Solo Tap Dancer.

as A Teenager, She Learned Tap-Dancing and Appeared in the Musical Revues on Broadway Before Making Her Film Debut in George White’s Scandals as A Featured Dancer (1935).

Name Eleanor Powell Nickname Eleanor Torrey Powell Gender Female Date of Birth 21-Nov-1912 Date of Death 11-Feb-1982 Aged 70 Birth Place Springfield, Massachusetts, U.S. Country United States Nationality American Height 5′ 5″ (1.66 m) Weight Weight Profession American Dancer

Read More: Ben Powers Cause of Death: Actor in Comedy Films Passes Away at The Age of 64!

Eleanor Powell’s Net Worth

This Section Includes Eleanor Powell’s Estimated Net Worth as Well as Other Financial Data Such as Salary, Income, Vehicle Purchases, and Many More. how Much Money Does Eleanor Powell Have in 2019-2020? Let’s Find Out.

ELEANOR POWELL NET WORTH & SALARY Net Worth $1.5 Million Salary Under Review Source of Income Dancer Cars Not Available House Living In Own House.

Before Her Death, Eleanor Powell Had an Estimated Net Worth of $79 Million, According to Many Online Sites, Including Wikipedia, Forbes, Im Db, and Others. She was a professional dancer and earned the money. She was born and raised in Massachusetts.