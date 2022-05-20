Ebby Steppach’s Cause of Death: Has Been Determined but Will Not Be Released!

Ebby Steppach’s family is commemorating his death on October 24.

Today marks the third anniversary of her final sighting alive. Her body was discovered in a drainage pipe just feet from where her car was discovered running at Chalamont Park five months ago.

The case is still under investigation, according to Tommy Hudson of the Little Rock Police Department’s Cold Case Unit. He also stated that a preliminary cause of death has been determined by the medical examiner. However, in order to avoid jeopardising the case, that information will not be released.

Timeline

Background

Ebby Jane Steppach, an 18-year-old senior at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, was killed in a car accident. She had previously attended a private school, but the following year she transferred to a public school. Steppach moved out of her family’s home at the start of the school year, wanting independence from her parents, but she was mostly staying with her grandparents and friends. Steppach was absent from school on October 21, 2015. She went to a party on Friday, October 23, at some point in the evening.



Steppach arrived at her mother’s house the next day, October 24, 2015, and informed her stepfather that she had been gang-raped by four people at the party and that she wanted to report the incident to authorities. She also claimed that the rape had been captured on video. Steppach’s mother, Laurie Jernigan, and stepfather tried to call her later that evening but received no response; her stepfather assumed she had gone to retrieve the video of her rape. Steppach’s cell phone made two brief calls to the Little Rock Police Department that evening, each lasting about one minute, though the police department claimed they had no record of receiving a report. Steppach sent text messages to numerous of the guys she had implicated in her rape throughout the evening, threatening to denounce them to the police, according to mobile phone data.

Disappearance

In a phone call around 2 p.m. on October 25, 2015, Steppach spoke with her older brother, Trevor. During their talk, Trevor described her as “disoriented.” She said she was parked outside his house on the phone, but when she hung up and walked out to the street, he didn’t see her car. He called her back, and she answered, saying she was in her car but didn’t know where she was parked. The phone call ended after she told him, “I’m fucked up.” This was the last time anyone had heard from her.

A security guard discovered Steppach’s 2003 Volkswagen Passat abandoned in a parking lot near a forested area in Chalamont Park, a neighborhood park in west Little Rock, on October 27. The security guard called the cops and waited for around two hours for an officer to arrive, but none did. After noticing the truck still there the next day as he went about his rounds, he contacted and waited for the police, who arrived an hour later and discovered it belonged to Steppach. The car had a dead battery and an empty petrol tank, and the key had been left in the ignition.

Steppach, Ebby the Reason for Death

She had been missing for over three years until her body was discovered in a drainage pipe in Chalamont Park in May 2015, close to where her car had been discovered. She had been dead for three years since her car was discovered. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

Investigation

Following the discovery of Steppach’s car, many searches of Chalamont Park were conducted, but no new evidence was discovered in the surrounding forests.

According to a 2017 article, all of the men accused of sexual assault by Steppach had spoken to police, however, no formal searches of their cell phones for the purported film of Steppach’s rape were conducted. Steppach’s mother and brother Trevor came on Dr. Phil in December 2017 in an attempt to raise awareness about her condition. The Steppach family offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of their daughter.