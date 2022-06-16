Dorothy Jo Gideon Cause of Death, Personal Life, Career, & Lifestyle!

Since he hosted The Price Is Right for more than three decades, Bob Barker spent a lot of time with his late wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, whom he was married to during that time. Together, they created countless priceless moments over the course of their 36-year marriage.

It was at an Ella Fitzgerald concert in the ’30s that the TV personality first met Dorothy Channing. They met when Bob was only 15, and it didn’t take long before he was smitten. As their relationship progressed, they eventually married while Bob was on leave from his job as a fighter pilot in the US Navy. Bob Barker hosted The Price Is Right for decades, but when he wasn’t handing out rewards to game show competitors, he was spending time with his late wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon. Their 36-year marriage was filled with wonderful moments and treasured moments.

In the mid-1930s, the TV star first met Dorothy at an Ella Fitzgerald concert. He fell in love with her even though he was barely 15 years old when they met. Later, while Bob was on vacation from his job as a Navy fighter pilot, they eloped and were married while he was away.

The Cause of Death of Dorothy Jo Gideon

A cellular breakdown in the lungs is the primary cause of Dorothy Jo Gideon’s death. After suffering a cellular breakdown in the lung at the age of 67, she died in 1981 from respiratory failure Dorothy passed away on October 19, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, the United States. She was 78 years old. As soon as it was discovered she had lung cellulitis, she was sent away for six months. Gideon’s death forced her partner to declare that he had no intention of marrying again after Barker’s announcement.



He basically said, “She was my significant other.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California, the United States, is the site of her final resting place.. After more than 30 years apart, he visits the graveyard of his significant other to show how strong his feelings are for her on his 36th anniversary of their split.

The Life Story of Dorothy Jo Gideon, Author Of

On February 25th, 1994, Dorothy Jo Gideon was born in Springfield, Missouri, United States of America. She is an American citizen and is Caucasian in ethnicity. Dorothy L Evans Gideon and Jack Oliver Gideon are the proud parents of Dorothy Gideon. With hazel eyes, Dorothy Jo Gideon has a dark brown hair color.

Read More: Drew Osborne Cause of Death – Drew Osborne Obituary | Passed Away| RIP |

Dorothy Gideon’s Husband

As a teenager in high school, Dorothy Jo Gideon met and married Bob Barker. Bob, who was 15 at the time, and I had our first date at an Ella Fitzgerald concert in Missouri, and since then we’ve grown closer and stronger. They dated for some time before getting married on January 12th, 1945. Bob Barker was still in his hustle era at the time, but she stood beside him before he had the opportunity to host one of the popular games programs.



In the wake of Bob Gideon’s return from an unanticipated radio broadcast, Dorothy Jo Gideon was essential in his long-term success in the entertainment industry because she pushed him to do better afterward.

Their union lasted for 36 years, beginning on January 12, 1945, and concluding on October 19 of that year with her death.

Read More: Rodney Alcala Cause of Death: ‘the Dating Game Killer’ Serial Murderer Was 77

The Beginning of One’s Life

A native of South Dakota, Barker was raised on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission. Barker was enrolled in the Sioux tribe in the U.S. Indian Census Rolls, 1885–1940, according to the records. His mother, Matilda “Tillie” Valandra (née Matilda Kent Tarleton), was a schoolteacher; his father, Byron John Barker, was a foreman on the electrical high line in Washington state. A quarter Sioux man, Barker’s father wasn’t his mother, making him a quarter Sioux as well.

Mission’s Sioux school was Barker’s first stop. “I’ve always boasted about being part Indian since they are a people to be proud of,” he remarked. Among all the tribes, the Sioux were the most virtuous warriors.

High school student Barker met Dorothy Jo Gideon during an Ella Fitzgerald concert, and they began dating when Barker was just 15. He received a basketball scholarship to play at Drury College (now Drury University) in Springfield, Missouri. For Sigma Nu fraternity, he belonged to the Epsilon Beta chapter at Drury. While serving in the US Navy Reserve during World War II, he trained as a fighter pilot but did not see combat. During his break from the military, he married Dorothy Jo. After the war, he went to Drury University to complete his education, graduating with a degree in economics.

Read More: Betty Grable Cause of Death, Movie Star in Frothy Wartime Musicals & Model, Dies at 1973

Relationships and Marriage

Margaret had a long-term relationship with Robert William Barker, her husband of many years. A former game show host from the US, Barker is most known for presenting ‘The Price is Right’ on American television.

Both of them met at the age of 15 when they were both serving in the United States Navy, where he was a pilot. When Bob and Dorothy went on their first date, they went to an Ella Fitzgerald concert.

After much consideration, they decided to wed on January 12, 1945. The couple never had any children after they wed, and even though they were separated by death, they stayed close till the end of their days. He has spoken extensively about the special affection and connection he shared with Dorothy, who died suddenly. His decision not to marry again was made nearly eight years earlier when he met Dian Parkinson.