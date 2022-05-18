DMX’s Official Cause of Death: Revealed: He Fought Till the Very End!

In a detailed article based on sources from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, Vulture confirms the cause of death.

It's been months since hip-hop legend DMX died tragically. A medical examiner has officially determined his cause of death, according to a Vulture story published on Thursday.

As previously reported by theGrio, rap legend DMX–born Earl Simmons–died tragically at the age of 50 in April. The rapper, who died surrounded by loved ones at White Plains Hospital, has since been remembered with numerous tributes and festivities, yet he is still deeply missed. Vulture reports that the reason of his death has finally been determined months later.

Early Life

Earl Simmons was born on December 18, 1970, in either Baltimore, Maryland, or Mount Vernon, New York, according to various sources. He was the son of Arnett Simmons, 19, and Joe Barker, 18 years old. Simmons had given birth to a daughter, Bonita, two years previously, and later gave birth to one daughter, Shayla, and two stillborn sons. Barker, his father, was a street artist who sold watercolor drawings of city scenes at local fairs. Barker relocated to Philadelphia and vanished from his life.

Simmons had severe bronchial asthma as a child, and he was sent to the emergency hospital practically every night because he couldn’t breathe. He was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, but after being hit by a drunk motorist while crossing the street, he became disillusioned with the faith. An insurance official came to his residence a month later to try to make a deal to save his family from suing. Simmons claims he was told his family could have received a settlement of $10,000 or more for the injuries he sustained, but his mother turned it down because she believes Jehovah’s Witnesses are taught to be self-sufficient, despite the fact that the group’s official doctrine at the time did not prohibit suing or accepting settlements.

Personal Life

Children and relationships

DMX had seventeen children with eleven different women. In 1999, he married Tashera Simmons, a childhood friend, and they were married for 11 years. Xavier (born 1992), Tacoma (born 1999), Sean (born 2002), and Praise Mary Ella were their four children (born 2005). Tashera declared their breakup in July 2010, following his first of three incarcerations that year. They stayed pals, despite Tashera accusing DMX of failing to pay his $10,000/month child support payment in 2016.

During his marriage to Tashera, DMX had adulterous encounters, some of which resulted in children. Patricia Trejo and he had a daughter, Sasha (born 2002). Trejo filed a $1 million child support lawsuit against DMX in 2012. In 2013, the dispute was settled. Monique Wayne, a Maryland resident, and DMX had a legal battle over her allegation that he was the father of her kid, who was born in 2004. She filed a slander and child support lawsuit against him. In January 2008, DMX was sentenced to pay Wayne $1.5 million after DNA testing confirmed he was the father, but the verdict was later annulled by a judge in May 2008. In 2008, DMX fathered a child with ex-girlfriend Yadira Borrego, as well as two more children. Donovan Junior, his daughter, was born in 2009. His daughter Aaliyah was born in 2011, and she was named after his close buddy Aaliyah. Exodus Simmons, his fifteenth kid, was born to his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, on August 16, 2016. Aidyn and K’ydn, DMX’s sixteenth and seventeenth children, were born to Pebbles Junell on December 5, 2019.

Cause of Death Dmx

According to toxicology results, DMX died of a cocaine-induced heart attack, which cut off circulation to his brain, rendering him brain dead.

Despite the fact that DMX’s heart was restored in the hospital, he remained in a coma until his mother decided to take him off life support a week later.

DMX Net Worth

Rappers -$1 Million in Richest Celebrities

How much money did DMX have?

DMX was a rapper and actor from New York. Unfortunately, DMX’s net worth was negative $1 million at the time of his death due to a series of financial and legal troubles. Earl Simmons, as he is also called, rose to fame with the release of his debut album in 1998. DMX went on to release seven studio albums and star in several films.

He was incarcerated several times in the last decade of his life. He declared bankruptcy in 2013, with only $50,000 in assets and $1 million to $10 million in liabilities. In 2017, he was charged with 14 counts of tax fraud, which resulted in a one-year prison sentence and a $2.3 million debt. This post will go into greater detail about these issues.

DMX died tragically on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50, from complications related to a drug overdose.