Derek Fowlds Cause of Death: Yes Minister and Heartbeat actor dies aged 82

He was best known for his role as Bernard Woolley, the private secretary in the popular 1980s sitcom Yes, Prime Minister, which he later reprised in the sequel series.

During a successful TV career that began when he took on the role of Mr. Derek on The Basil Brush Show, Fowlds also played Oscar Blaketon in the long-running ITV police drama Heartbeat.

Early life

Fowlds was born in Wandsworth, London, on September 2, 1937, to salesman James Witney Fowlds and his wife Ketha Muriel (née Treacher). Fowlds went to Ashlyns School in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, a former Secondary Modern School. Fowlds spent two years in the RAF as a wireless operator after leaving school at the age of 15.

Career

Fowlds trained at RADA and made his West End debut in The Miracle Worker after doing amateur acting. Before becoming known to British television child viewers as “Mr. Derek” in the children’s series The Basil Brush Show, he appeared in films such as Tamahine (1963), East of Sudan (1964), Hotel Paradiso (1966), Frankenstein Created Woman (1967), The Smashing Bird I Used to Know (1969), Tower of Evil (1972), and Mistress Pamela (1974).

In the ATV series Edward the Seventh, he played the role of Lord Randolph Churchill (1975). He co-starred alongside Paul Eddington as Jim Hacker and Nigel Hawthorne as Sir Humphrey Appleby in the films Yes Minister and Yes, Prime Minister as the naive and callow Bernard Woolley.

Fowlds starred in the ABC sitcom Affairs of the Heart from 1983 to 1985. In the 1990 political thriller Die Kinder, he had a more sinister role. The long-running Yorkshire Television police drama nostalgia series Heartbeat, set in the 1960s, starred Fowlds for its entire eighteen-year run beginning in 1992. The character started out as a local police sergeant, then retired and ran the post office before becoming a publican.

Personal life and death

Fowlds married Wendy Tory, whom he divorced later, and later married Lesley Judd, a Blue Peter presenter and dancer. Jo Lindsay, his 36-year partner, passed away in 2012. Jeremy Fowlds, an actor, was one of his two sons. In 2015, he published his autobiography, A Part Worth Playing.



He died on the 17th of January 2020, at the age of 82, at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, from complications of heart failure and sepsis that had followed pneumonia. On February 17th, 2020, he was laid to rest at St Katharine’s Church in Holt, Wiltshire.

Derek Fowlds Cause Of Death

Derek died on January 17, 2020, at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, of heart failure and sepsis as a result of pneumonia complications. Derek's funeral took place at St Katharine's Church in Holt, Wiltshire, on February 17, 2020. Basil Brush read his poem to the mourners.

Derek died in the early hours of Friday at Royal United Hospitals Bath, surrounded by his family and friends, according to his family. After contracting pneumonia, he died of heart failure and sepsis. Helen Bennett, Derek’s personal assistant, and friend said that Derek was the most beloved man to everyone who met him, that he never said anything bad about anyone, and that he was so well respected and adored by everyone. Helen went on to say how much she loved Derek and how much she would miss him.

Derek Fowld’s net worth

