Deboralee Scott cause of death: Dies Hollywood Star & Latest Updates 2022!

Following the 9/11 terrorist events, Debralee Scott’s family expressed concern that she drank herself to death. Scott was a well-known television actress who had roles in films such as ‘Police Academy and lost her fiancé in the attacks.

Scott’s fiancé, Dennis Levi, was a New York cop who was arrested in the World Trade Center on the day of the assault. Joanne Privity, Levi’s mother, believes that this incident prompted Scott to start drinking, and that “Debralee has liver cirrhosis as a result of her drinking.”

“She never did get over Dennis’ death,” Scott’s sister Jerri Scott said. Debralee Scott was discovered dead three days after her 52nd birthday, three days after she decided to finally move on and migrate from New York to Florida to begin a new life.

Career

She rose to stardom as Mary Shumway’s sister Cathy Shumway on Mary Hartman when she was 22 years old. She played Rosalie “Hotsy” Totsy in the first season of Welcome Back, Kotter, and guest-starred in an episode of Gibbsville in 1976. She also played Marie Falco, Angie’s younger sister, in the Donna Pescow situation comedy Angie.

American Graffiti, Earthquake, and Police Academy were among her feature picture credits.

Scott was a regular visitor on game programs such as Match Game, The $20,000 Pyramid, Riddlers, and Password Plus during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

On November 4, 1979, Scott appeared alongside the cast of Angie on Celebrity Family Feud. Angie’s cast fought The Ropers’ cast. She received 176 points in the Fast Money round, out of a possible 200. Robert Hays and his partner won $10,000 for their charity with only 24 points. She gained 234 points in the special event’s final Fast Money round on her alone, correctly answering four of the five most popular questions and winning before Hays had a chance to play. She was the first celebrity player to win a Fast Money round by herself, according to host Richard Dawson, and only the fourth player in the show’s history.

Scott stayed in front of the camera for a while, appearing in two Police Academy films, but she eventually retired and moved behind the camera, working as an agent for Empowered Artists in New York City.

Scott spoke at the Museum of Television and Radio in Beverly Hills in 2000 on a panel alongside her old Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman castmates.

Read More: Lee Remick Cause of Death,55, Actress in Roles From Enticing to Tormented, Dies!

Death

In the September 11, 2001 attacks, Scott’s fiancé, John Dennis Levi, a police officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was killed.

Scott went to live with her sister in Florida in 2005. Scott went into a coma not long after she arrived. She recovered quickly and was discharged on her birthday from the hospital. She died in her sleep on April 5, 2005, three days after celebrating her 52nd birthday and being released from the hospital. Scott was cremated after he died. Scott developed cirrhosis, which led to her death, according to her fiancé’s mother. “She never got over Dennis’ death,” her sister Jerri explained.

Read More: Garry Shandling Cause of Death from Blood Clot in Lungs, coroner Says!

cause of death: Debralee Scott

She died in her sleep on April 5, 2005, three days after celebrating her 52nd birthday and being released from the hospital. Scott was cremated after he died. Scott developed cirrhosis, which led to her death, according to her fiancé’s mother.

Read More: Jerry Douglas Cause of Death: ‘The Young and The Restless Star,’ Passed Away at 88 Years of Age!

Who is Debralee Scott dating?

Debralee Scott appears to be single and has never been married, according to our records. Debralee Scott hasn’t had a boyfriend since December 2021.

We have no information on Debralee Scott’s previous partnerships. You may assist us in compiling Debralee Scott’s dating profile!

Read More: Etta James Cause of Death: The Singer And Actress, Has Died At Age 73!

The Net Worth of Debralee Scott

Debralee Scott is a well-known TV actress who is among the wealthiest. Debralee Scott’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million according to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.