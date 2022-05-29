Dean Stockwell Cause of Death, Quantum Leap and Blue Velvet Actor, Dies Aged 85!

Dean Stockwell, whose eclectic seven-decade career included leading roles in The Boy With Green Hair and Married to the Mob, as well as a starring role in Quantum Leap, has died. He was 85 years old at the time.

Stockwell died of natural causes on Sunday, according to family spokesperson Jay Schwartz, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In New Zealand, he died surrounded by immediate family members, according to Rep Lesa Kirk.

Stockwell was signed to an MGM contract shortly after making his Broadway debut at the age of six, and he left the industry at least three times before returning. His many memorable characters include the traitorous Dr. Wellington Yueh in David Lynch’s Dune (1984) and the pansexual pimp/drug dealer in Blue Velvet (1986), who lip-syncs Roy Orbison’s “In Dreams.” Stockwell also starred as Howard Hughes in Francis Ford Coppola’s Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988), the second of three films he made for the director; as Harry Dean Stanton’s brother in Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas (1984); and as a desperate movie agent in Robert Altman’s The Player (1992).

What Caused Dean Stockwell’s Death?

Dean died on November 7, 2021, of natural causes.

Dean “had the greatest work ethic,” according to his Quantum Leap co-star Scott Bakula.

“He was a breath of fresh air and kept me laughing,” he told ABC7.

He was one of a kind in his desire to make each role his own.”

“RIP Dean Stockwell, a great actor who never met a scene he couldn’t steal,” said filmmaker and journalist Bilge Ebiri.



Dean is a “great, underrated” American actor, according to director Mark Huestis. “Throughout, he demonstrated both his versatility and enormous sensitivity, vulnerability, and depth as an actor,” he said in a Facebook tribute. I had a thing for him. He’ll be sorely missed.” “Rest in peace Dean Stockwell, an actor of wonderful range and versatility,” one fan wrote.

“I think Dean Stockwell was probably the first actor I ever loved,” one person wrote, “because he was just so goddamned suave on Quantum Leap.”

Then, as you get older and see him pop up everywhere, you realize he was one of the best character actors of all time. What an enduring legacy! RIP.” According to Deadline, Dean was described by friends as a “rebel” who liked to laugh, smoke cigars, and play golf.

Dean Stockwell’s Net Worth

Dean Stockwell was an American actor with a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death and had a net worth of $5 million. Dean Stockwell died at the age of 85 on November 7, 2021. He was best known for his role as Al in the film “Quantum Leap.” Between 1989 and 1993, he appeared in all 97 episodes of the show. Dean racked up more than 200 professional acting credits over the course of a seven-decade career that began when he was a child in the 1940s.



On March 5, 1936, Robert Dean Stockwell was born in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. His father, mother, and brother were all professional actors. He started acting professionally when he was in elementary school. He signed an exclusive contract with MGM when he was ten years old. In 1945, he starred in the musical “Anchors Aweigh” in his first major film role. He also appeared in films such as “The Green Years,” “Gentleman’s Agreement,” and “Song of the Thin Man” as a child actor, among others.

Biography

Stockwell was born in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles to a family of entertainers and grew up between there and New York City.

He was the younger son of vaudeville actress Elizabeth “Betty” (Veronica) Stockwell and actor and lyric baritone singer Harry Stockwell. His father played Prince Charming in the Disney film Snow White and appeared in New York productions of Carousel and Oklahoma! Guy Stockwell, a television and film actor, was his older brother. Nina Olivette, his stepmother, was a burlesque and theatre actress, comedian, singer, and toe dancer in New York and across North America.



Stockwell’s father was on Broadway in Oklahoma! when he heard about a play, Paul Osborne’s Innocent Voyage, that was looking for child actors. Stockwell’s mother brought both of their sons to the audition, and both were successful. Stockwell’s role was minor, and the play only lasted a few weeks, but it earned him a deal with MGM.

The studio cast him in a minor role in the popular melodrama The Valley of Decision (1945). Producer Joe Pasternak gave him a larger role in Anchors Aweigh (1945), a film starring Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly in which he played Kathryn Grayson’s nephew.

The film was well-received, and MGM cast him as Robert Shannon, an Irish Catholic orphan raised in a Scottish Presbyterian household, in The Green Years (1946). It was a huge success. During the chase sequence of Abbott and Costello in Hollywood, he also made a brief appearance in the MGM school room (1945)