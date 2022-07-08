Davy Jones Cause of Death: A Former Member of The Monkees Passes Away at The Age of 66!

Monkees singer and a pint-sized Englishman Davy Jones have died, according to reports from TMZ. He was a member of the 1960s TV band that capitalized on the pop music boom sparked by The Beatles. When he died, he was sixtieth.

Martin Memorial Medical Center in Stuart, Florida, confirmed to TMZ that Jones died on Wednesday of a heart attack following a short stay there, the news outlet reported.

On Feb. 18, Mick Jagger performed at B.B. King’s club in New York, and the following night he performed in a casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, where he had previously performed with The Monkees.

In the wake of The Beatles’ 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night, Screen Gems execs Bert Schneider and Bob Rafelson put together the Monkees, which included Jones and fellow Americans Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork. In 1965, the two executives founded Raybert Prods. and secured NBC’s The Monkees for the following season. After two seasons and 58 episodes, this show about a struggling band’s escapades in pop music and psychedelia went out the door.

However, the critics who dubbed them the “Pre-Fab Four” panned the Monkees, who went on to produce a number of hit records, including “(Theme From) The Monkees,” “(I’m a Believer),” “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” and “Daydream Believer,” which sold more than 65 million copies worldwide, despite their demonization.

Early Life

His parents, Harry and Doris Jones gave birth to him on Dec. 30, 1945, in Manchester, England. Hazel, Lynda, and Beryl were his three sisters. When Jones was 14 years old, his mother died of emphysema.

Cause of Death

On the morning of February 29, 2012, Jones traveled to Indiantown, Florida, to care for his 14 horses. Following his ride around the track, he complained of chest problems and difficulties breathing and was prescribed antacid medication. Going home, he got in his car. A ranch hand discovered him unconscious at 8 a.m., and an ambulance was dispatched, but they were unable to revive him.

In Stuart, Florida, he was pronounced dead of a heart attack caused by arteriosclerosis after being brought to Martin Memorial South Hospital. Holy Cross Catholic parish church in Indiantown hosted a private funeral service on Saturday, March 7, 2018. The three remaining Monkees stayed away from the memorial service to avoid calling attention to the family’s grief.

They instead attended memorial services in New York City and scheduled a private memorial service in Los Angeles with Jones’ family and close friends in order to pay their respects. On the 10th of March, a memorial service was held for Jones in Beavertown, Pennsylvania, near the church he had purchased for reconstruction.

In Jones’ Manchester hometown of Openshaw, a private memorial ceremony was held at Lees Street Congregational Church on March 12th, the church where Jones had participated in church plays as a boy. After the service, Jones’ wife and daughters traveled to England so that he could be laid to rest in his parents’ graves.

Personal Life

Jones had four children from three marriages. He married Dixie Linda Haines, whom he had been living with, in December 1967. Until the birth of their first child in October 1968, their relationship remained a closely guarded secret. For Jones, this provoked a significant amount of backlash when it was finally made public.

Afterward, Jones told Tiger Beat magazine, “I kept my marriage secret because I feel stars should be permitted a private life. Talia Elizabeth Jones (2 October 1968) and Sarah Lee Jones were born to Jones and Haines (3 July 1971). As of 1975, the marriage had come to an end.

Jones had two daughters with his second wife, Anita Pollinger, whom he married on January 24, 1981.

Annabel Charlotte Jones Jones (born September 4, 1981) and Jessica Lillian Jones Jones (26 June 1988). In 1996, the pair split during the 30th-anniversary tour of The Monkees.

Jones married Jessica Pacheco in 2009, and they have two children together. In April 2011, Jones and his wife appeared on Dr. Phil. Pacheco filed for divorce from Jones in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on July 28, 2011, but the suit was abandoned in October of the same year. Citation is needed Her husband died of natural causes in February of that year. In Jones’ will, which he made before to their marriage, Pacheco was left out.

Because “planning documents and financial matters as public opinion could have a major effect on his copyrights, royalties and continued goodwill,” his oldest daughter, whom he appointed executrix, was granted the extraordinary request by the court to seal her father’s will.

Davy Jones’s Net Worth

$5,000,000

It is estimated that at the time of his death, Davy Jones had a net worth of $5 million. As a member of The Monkees, Davy Jones became wealthy and famous. On February 29, 2012, Davy Jones died unexpectedly at the age of 66 in Florida.

Jones had a wife and four children when he died. The Monkees brought in the bulk of Jones’ fortune, but was that as a performer or an actor? It’s hard to explain, considering The Monkees are widely regarded as a fictional band because they were the stars of a popular series.

The fact that he started out as an actor is undeniable. Oliver!, a musical based on Charles Dickens‘ classic Oliver Twist, was one of his first notable roles.

Interestingly, Jones appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show the same night as The Beatles, with the rest of the Oliver! Broadway company. It’s interesting to note that Jones’ most famous program was a parody of The Beatles. The Monkees, which aired in 1965, had numerous songs featuring Davy Jones as the primary singer.