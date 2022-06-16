David Salman Cause of Death, Pioneer of Xeriscaping and Western Gardening, Dies at 65

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, David Salman, a pioneer in water-wise gardening, a passionate plant explorer, and a captivating storyteller, passed away. By creating gorgeous water-conserving plants, he revolutionized gardening in the West.

Waterwise gardening and xeriscaping expert David Salman was the founder of Santa Fe Greenhouses, High Country Gardens and Waterwise Gardening. For his efforts, the American Horticultural Society bestowed upon him the Great American Gardeners Award in 2008. Many years before the term “organic” was commonly used, he promoted environmentally friendly gardening methods. When it came to speaking about these topics, he was known as an engaging and in-demand presenter. If you had the opportunity to meet David and learn from him, you could not help but be enthralled by his knowledge, experience, and passion.

David armed himself with a shovel, a degree in horticulture, and an adventurous spirit and set out on a journey. A single greenhouse and a revolutionary vision for the future of gardening were the beginning of his journey in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1984. Through his dedication to water-wise, native, and environmentally friendly plants over the course of his business, he has become an inspiration to millions of Americans who are concerned about their own backyards.

Early Life

In David Milton’s words: Salman was born on February 11, 1936, in Houston, Texas. The shipping business was a family affair in Houston, and he came from one of those families. He graduated from high school in Las Vegas, New Mexico, and went on to Princeton University, where he received a degree in 1958. He was a member of the Army Field Artillery from 1958 to 1959. When Salman purchased the La Cueva Ranch in New Mexico’s Mora County, he began reviving it by cultivating farm products like raspberries. The Salman Ranch was under his leadership from 1960 to 2002.



Salman served as both president of Sierra Gold Dairy and vice president of the First National Bank of Las Vegas for over two decades. Las Vegas Hospital’s Board of Trustees included him. Salman served on the New Mexico Highlands University’s board of regents from 1963 to 1969.

With This Strategy, You Are Taking Money out Of the Equation…

As a Rule of Thumb, the Vast Majority of Traders Do Not Take Advantage of This Opportunity. Trading the Markets with This Options Trading Strategy Has Given Even the Most Novice of Investors a Fresh Perspective on How the Markets Function and Move. in The Beginning, You Will Notice an Improvement in Your Trading Strategies with Just Two Trades per Month Using This Strategy. Stop Wasting Your Time Guessing and Hoping for The Best.

What Caused the Death of David Salman?

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, David Salman, a Pioneer in Water-Wise Gardening, a Plant Explorer, and A Charismatic Storyteller, Died. by Creating Gorgeous Water-Conserving Plants, He Revolutionized Gardening in The West.

Waterwise Gardening Pioneer David Salman Founded Santa Fe Greenhouses, High Country Gardens, and Water Wise Gardening. for His Efforts, the American Horticultural Society Bestowed Him the Great American Gardeners Award in 2008. He Has Been Promoting Environmentally Friendly Gardening Practices for Decades, Long Before the Term “organic” Was Coined. when It Came to Speaking About These Topics, He Was Known as An Engaging and In-Demand Presenter. if You Had the Opportunity to Meet David and Learn from Him, You Could Not Help but Be Enthralled by His Knowledge, Experience, and Passion.



David Armed Himself with A Shovel, a Degree in Horticulture, and An Adventurous Spirit and Started out On a Journey. a Single Greenhouse Was All It Took for Him to Launch His Ground-Breaking Gardening Ventures in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Back in 1984. for More than Two Decades, His Company Has Grown Into a Household Name Thanks to A Focus on Water-Wise, Native, and Habitat-Friendly Plants.

When It Came to Finding and Cultivating Rare Plant Species, David Had a Natural Knack for It. for More than 60 Years, He Spent His Time Traveling the World Collecting Seeds and Specimens and Bringing Them Back to The U.S. Horticulture Industry. in 1996, He Introduced Agastache Rupestris, a Rare Species with Showy Sunset-Colored Blooms and A Delicious Aroma, to The Attention of Gardeners and Plant Breeders Across the Country. ‘blonde Ambition‘ P.P. #22048, a Native Blue Grama Grass with Distinctive Horizontal Seed Heads, Was Patented in 2010 and Remains a Staple for Landscape Designers.

Read More: Rodney Alcala Cause of Death: ‘the Dating Game Killer’ Serial Murderer Was 77

A Career in Politics.

Salman Served in The New Mexico House of Representatives from 1969 to 1978, Representing District 69 in Mora, Harding, and San Miguel Counties. He Served as The Majority Floor Leader from 1971 to 1978. This Congressman Belonged to What Was Known as The “mama Lucy Gang,” a Loose Alliance of Liberal Democrats and Some Conservative Republicans that Was in Power Throughout Most of The 1970s. Liberals from Bernalillo County and The Northern New Mexico Region Were Among Those in Attendance. Salman Was a Major Proponent of The Public Schools Financing Act of 1971 and The School Equalization Fund of 1972. Also, He Helped to Establish the Alamogordo International Space Hall of Fame.



Reconstructive Surgery He Underwent After a Car Accident in 1974 Severely Hampered His Political Career. Salman Was a Vocal Proponent of Mountain Lion Conservation During His Time in The U.S. Senate. in The Past, He Has Organized for The House to Welcome a Lion. on The Equalization of Public School Funding, He Was an Advocate. He Also Supported Severance Taxes on Finite Natural Resources, a Higher Minimum Wage, and Bilingual Education. Other Measures Supported by Salman Included Incentives for Solar Heating and Power Systems, Energy Savings in Public Buildings, Environmental Improvement Board Powers, Sulfur Emissions Control, Radioactive Materials Disposal, the Beverage Container Act, and the Acquisition of Vermejo Park.

Read More: Jack Riley Cause of Death: ‘bob Newhart Show’ & Mel Brooks Movie Actor Was 80

David Salman Has an Estimated Net Worth of $1 Million.

It Is Estimated that David Salman’s Net Worth or Income Is in The Range of $1 to $2 Million. in The Course of His Primary Career as A Politician, He Has Amassed an Enormous Fortune.