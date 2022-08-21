David Janssen Cause of Death: An Tv Actor Dies at The Age of 49

David Janssen was an American actor who is most remembered for his performance as Dr. Richard Kimble in the television series “The Fugitive”. He was born on March 12, 1931, in Naponee, Nebraska, U.S. and died on March 18, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Want to more about Him? In this post, we covered David Janssen’s net worth, wiki, bio, profession, height, weight, photos, family, affairs, vehicle, salary, age, facts, and other details in 2022. Continue reading to know who is David Janssen.

David Janssen Biography

David Janssen is a prominent TV Actor, who was born on March 27, 1931 in United States. Best known for appearing in the series, The Fugitive from 1963-1967 and for title roles in Richard Diamond, Private Detective, and O’Hara, U.S. Treasury. According to Astrologers, David Janssen’s zodiac sign is Aries. He married his first wife Ellie Graham in 1958.

David Janssen’s Net Worth

David Janssen's net worth and salary: David Janssen is a TV Actor who has a net worth of $8 Million.

Resulting Death From

While still a young man, Janssen’s passion for acting was sparked by the Hollywood relocation of his family. According to his IMDb profile, at the age of 18, he signed a contract with 20th Century-Fox and made his acting debut in the 1945 picture, “It’s a Pleasure.”

The actor from Nebraska ran into trouble early in his career due to his appearance. Because of his unusual hairline and large, protruding ears, the studio decided to abandon him.

He was feeling down because of the uncertain future of his film career. According to Closer Weekly, Janssen was disappointed when the films in which he starred did not do well at the box office.

His breakthrough came through his role in the three-year-long film “Richard Diamond, Private Detective.” Yet, he still felt a great deal of frustration.

Many people were not fans of his subsequent films. The action movie “Ring of Fire,” according to Janssen’s memory, was a “qualified letdown.”

Despite his previous failures, Janssen has proven himself worthy of further acting opportunities. According to Closer Weekly, he made a lasting impression in the film “The Fugitive.”

As Dr. Richard Kimble, he received numerous calls from total strangers every week. In an old interview, he noted, “I’ve had several surprises in my acting career.”

In the drama series The Fugitive, the protagonist is a doctor who is falsely accused of killing his wife. According to IMDb, it was a smash hit from 1963 through 1967.

His last television appearance was on the final season of “Harry O,” in which he played private investigator and ex-cop Harry Orwell. According to Closer Weekly, as Janssen’s life progressed, he became an alcoholic and a smoker, both of which ultimately contributed to his untimely death.