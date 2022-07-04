David Cassidy Cause of Death: Because He Was an Alcoholic at The Age of 67!

When David Cassidy died in November, he believed his onstage fall in February 2017 was caused by Alzheimer’s, but a new documentary claims he actually died of organ failure caused by alcoholism. On Monday, A&E premieres David Cassidy: The Last Session. Cassidy, whose mother was suffering from Alzheimer’s, admits in the moving two-hour video that she “did it to me, to cover up the pain and the emptiness.” At this point in my life, I’m showing no signs of dementia. Intoxication to the point of death was the cause of his death. Moreover, I lied about my alcohol consumption.”

It’s not just a problem in the entertainment industry when people have drinking problems. However, his generation confronts an increased danger of alcoholism, as illustrated by the terrible case of Cassidy. There is 17 percent of Americans over the age of 60 with alcohol or drug issues, compared to 10 percent of the general population. Those over 64 had twice the rate of high-risk drinking as the general population and that rate is rising, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry. Adults 65 and older with alcohol abuse disorder increased by 107 percent between 2001 and 2013.

According to Cassidy, his famous father, actor, and musician Jack Cassidy was also an alcoholic, which contributed to his son’s neglect. One day, he observed Jack down 15 Scotch and sodas, according to the footage that was shown. After he rejected the role of Ted Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Cassidy stated in his 1994 biography, C’mon, Get Happy, that Jack sought to seduce Cole Porter in order to resurrect his career. When Jack’s cigarette caught fire on his Naugahyde couch after a night of drinking, he died in the hospital from his bipolar condition.

Cause of Death

Cassidy Announced His Retirement from Performing on February 20, 2017, After He Appeared to Tumble Off the Stage at A Concert in Agoura Hills, California, when He Had Trouble Recalling Lyrics to Songs He Had Performed for Nearly 50 Years.

a Part of Him Always Knew This Was Coming, Because Both His Mother and Grandfather Experienced Dementia as They Neared the End of Their Lives.

Early Life

His Date of Birth Is Listed as April 12, 1950, in The City of His Birth as David Bruce Cassidy. His Father, Actor Jack Cassidy, and Mother, Actress Evelyn Ward, Both Worked in The Entertainment Industry Before Their Son, Cassidy, Was Born. He Became Well-Known as One of The Stars of The 1970s Sitcom of the Partridge Family. as A Child, He Was Surrounded by The Entertainment Industry. He Was a Child when His Parents Separated and His Father Married Actress and Singer Shirley Jones in 1956 when He Was Still a Young Boy.

Read More: Derek Fowlds Cause of Death: Yes Minister and Heartbeat actor dies aged 82

Personal Life.

In 1977, Cassidy Married Actress Kay Lenz, with Whom He Had a Child, and They Separated in 1983. In 1984, Cassidy Married Meryl Tanz, a Horse Breeder. They First Met in A Lexington, Kentucky, Horse Auction in 1974. in The Year 1988, This Couple Filed for Divorce. Actress Katie Cassidy, the Daughter of Cassidy and Fashion Model Sherry Williams, Was Born in 1986 as A Result of An Adulterous Affair.

Katie Was Raised by Her Mother and Stepfather, Richard Benedon when David and Williams Broke Up. According to David’s Own Admission in February 2017, “I’ve Never Had a Connection with Her. Her Father Wasn’t Me. Despite the Fact that I Was Her Biological Father, I Was Not the One Who Brought Her Up. Now She’s Living a Totally Different Existence. It Is with Pleasure that I Express My Admiration for Her. She’s Got a Lot of Talent. I Can’t Believe She’s Getting Older.

Read More: John Pinette Cause of Death: At 50, Months After Telling Fans He Was ‘physically Spent!

David Cassidy’s Net Worth

$500 Million

Cassidy, David at The Time of His Death, David Cassidy Was an American Actor and Singer with A Fortune of $500,000. Actor Keith Partridge in The 1970s Musical Sitcom “the Partridge Family” Made Him Famous. in His Prime, Back in The 1970s, Cassidy Was a Tremendous Draw. David Cassidy, 67, Passed Away on November 21st, 2017.

Name: David Cassidy Net Worth: $500 Thousand Monthly Salary: $5 Thousand+ Annual Income: $50 Thousand+ Source of Wealth: Actor, Songwriter, Guitarist, Singer, Writer

His Birthday Is April 12th, 1950, and He Was Born in New York City, New York. Actor and Singer Jack Cassidy Were His Father. Evelyn Ward, Cassidy’s Mother, and An Actress Was a Constant Presence in His Life as A Child. During His Childhood, His Parents Divorced and His Father Married Shirley Jones, an Actress, and Singer Who Became David’s Stepmother in 1956. on “the Partridge Family,” Which Premiered in 1970, Jones and Cassidy Were Cast as Mother and Son. Aside from Appearing on Television, the Fictional Family Had Several Songs, Including “I Think I Love You,” Which Had Cassidy as the Lead Vocalist.

Read More: Ebby Steppach’s Cause of Death: Has Been Determined but Will Not Be Released!

Real Estate

David Purchased a Six-Bedroom Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $1.1 Million in 2001. when He Was Going Through a Divorce in 2015, He Stayed in The Residence. Debtor’s Bankruptcy Petition Was Filed in February of 2015.

an Auction for David’s Florida Mansion Was Announced by A Bank in August of That Year. the House Ended up Selling at Auction for $2 Million. for $3.9 Million, It Was Put on The Market in 2018; It Was Sold in January of This Year for $2.6 Million.