Danny Simpson Cause of Death, Personal Life, Career, & Lifestyle!

For the Bristol City of the English League One, Danny Simpson last played as a right-back. His professional development included stints at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle United, where he was loaned out several times as a result of injuries. By the end of the year, Simpson had joined the club on a full-time basis. Danny Simpson was born in Eccles, United Kingdom, on January 4, 1987. At 35 years old in 2022, Danny Simpson is still going strong. Check out Danny Simpson’s bio below for more information. The information on Danny Simpson’s biography, wiki, age, birthday, and family tree, as well as rumors and tidbits about his race, weight, and height, will be revealed on this page.

Personal Life

Midway through 2011, Simpson gave birth to her first daughter, Skye, six weeks early. Her second child, Vienna, is due in 2020. On May 20, 2015, Simpson was found guilty of assaulting Stephanie Ward, the mother of his child, on December 28, 2014.

He was sentenced to perform 300 hours of community service as part of his sentence. As of May 12th, 2016, his sentence was changed to a 21-day curfew because of the press’s intrusion into his community service.

Danny Simpson Cause of Death

Daniel Thomas Simpson April 23, 1963 – December 18, 2021

On December 18, 2021, Daniel Thomas Simpson passed away peacefully in his Kitchener, Ontario, home. Orillia-native Joan Ransberry and Newcastle-native Tom Simpson had a son named Danny. Danny is survived by his daughter Janelle Bentley (Chris Newman), his grandchildren Liam, Oliver, and Felix Bentley, and his granddaughters Cora, Sadie, and Zoe Bentley. Jared Bentley (Auberley Hope) and his two young sons, Jack and Bowden, live with their stepfather Jorden.

Danny’s brothers Robbie and Gord (predecessors in death) and sisters Sally and Beth are mourned by many friends and relatives in both Durham Region and Kitchener. Danny leaves Connie Hapgood with a heartfelt goodbye, expressing his gratitude for her unconditional love and support.

From 3 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, December 23rd at the Newcastle Funeral Home, there will be a viewing and drop-in Celebration of Life.

We humbly inform you that masks are required to enter the facility in accordance with Health Canada regulations.

Those with additional concerns or questions are encouraged to reach out to the funeral home in advance. At the Sanguen Health Centre, Danny served as a Peer Support Worker. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the center. As a community-based health service provider, Sanguen Health Center is a member of the Sanguen Health Center Network.

Read More: Aamir Liaquat Hussain Cause of Death: Pakistani Police Investigate Death of Politician-Turned-Tv Host

Career

Jamaican parents raised him in Eccles, Manchester, where he was raised by English parents. Manchester United signed Simpson from Parkwyddn JFC in Eccles as a youth player. A product of Manchester United’s youth development program he was drafted into the club’s reserve squad in 2005. As part of the club’s development program, he and three other young United players were loaned to Belgian Second Division club Royal Antwerp for the remainder of the season.

As with Simpson’s time at Antwerp in the 2006–07 season, Simpson returned to Manchester United in January 2007.

When he joined Sunderland on loan on January 25, 2007, he stayed until the end of the season. Jonny Evans, a fellow Manchester United player, was one of the players he was loaned to. That season, he led Sunderland to the Premier League title. Once again, Simpson signed a contract extension with the club in September 2007 that would keep him at the club through the 2010 season. Manchester United lost 2–0 to Coventry City in the League Cup on September 26, 2007.

Danny Simpson Wiki/Bio Real Name Daniel Peter Simpson Nick Name Danny Simpson Famous As Football Player Age 33-years old Birthday January 4, 1987 Birthplace England Birth Sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height approx. 5 ft 9 in (1.76 m) Weight approx. 61 Kg (139 lbs) Body Measurements approx. 44-32-38 inches Biceps Size 19 inches Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Blonde Shoe Size 8.5 (US) Girlfriend Melissa Reeves Children Vienna Simpson-Reeves Spouse NA Net Worth approx. $6 m (USD)

Read More: Caleb Swanigan Cause of Death, Ex-Nba Player and Purdue Star, Dies at 25

Danny Simpson Height & Weight

Danny Simpson’s Height Is What? He Is 1.76 M or 176 Cm Tall, Measuring 5’9″. He’s About 139 Pounds or 61 Kilogrammes Tall. He Has Brown Hair and Dark Brown Eyes. a Fitness Fanatic, Too. He Has an 8.5 Us Shoe Size.

Danny Simpson Age

Danny Simpson’s Age Is What? in 1987, He Was Born on January 4th. He Is Currently 33 Years Old. It Is Capricorn’s Sign. the Place of His Birth Was in The United Kingdom. He Is of Mixed Ethnicity and American Nationality.

Read More: Tim Sale Cause of Death, Prolific Comic Book Artist, Dies at 66!

Danny Simpson Girlfriend

Who Is Danny Simpson’s Girlfriend? at The Beginning of 2011, Simpson Gave Birth to A Daughter Who Was Six Weeks Early.

Simpson’s Second Daughter Was Born on May 24, 2020, when Ex on The Beach Star Melissa Reeves Gave Birth to Her.

Read More: Dack Rambo Cause of Death at 53; Tv Actor Starred in ‘dallas’!

Danny Simpson’s Net Worth

How Much Money Is Danny Simpson Worth? He Makes Most of His Money from His Sports Career. His Contract with Huddersfield Town in The Efl Championship Has Been Extended Through 2019–20.

It’s Estimated that He’s Worth Over $6 Million (USD).