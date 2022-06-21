Dale Robertson Cause of Death, The Horse-Savvy Actor in Westerns, Has Died at 89 Years Old

Dale Robertson, a popular and outspoken star of western television and film, died on Wednesday in San Diego after a long battle with cancer. He was 89 years old. Susan, his wife, said the cause was complications from his lung cancer and pneumonia. He was taken to a hospital close to his home in San Diego. By the time he was a teenager, Mr. Robertson had mastered the art of polo and was training polo ponies. For the sake of saving money to start his own horse farm in Oklahoma, he frequently stated that acting was the only way for him to do so More than 60 films and over 430 television episodes were part of his career in between. In the movies, he paired up with leading ladies like Betty Grable, Mitzi Gaynor, and Jeanne Crain as a ruggedly handsome counterpart. “Tales of Wells Fargo,” which aired from 1957 to 1961; “Iron Horse,” which aired from 1966 to 1968; and “Death Valley Days,” which he hosted from 1968 to 1972, were some of his most notable television roles.

Cause of Death

At one point, Robertson and his wife Susan Robbins lived on a ranch in Yukon, Oklahoma where he owned 235 horses and had five mares that produced grand champion foals at the same time. In his final months, he moved to San Diego, where he died on February 27, 2013, from lung cancer and pneumonia at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California.

Childhood

As a student at Claremore’s Oklahoma Military Academy in Claremore, Robertson became a professional boxer and fought against some of the world’s best fighters.



When Columbia Pictures offered to screen test Robertson for the lead role in their film adaptation of Golden Boy, Robertson declined the offer to travel to Hollywood. William Holden won the role because he didn’t want to leave the horses he was training or his home.

Read More: Siegfried Fischbacher Cause of Death, Magician of Siegfried & Roy, Dies at 81!

Musician Battled Cancer.

On February 18, Otis “Damon” Harris, 62, died of prostate cancer. At the time of his death, he was being cared for at a hospice in Baltimore.

From 1971 to 1975, Harris was a member of the Temptations, singing on songs like Papa Was a Rolling Stone and Superstar (Remember How You Got Where You Are).



With their tight harmonies and well-choreographed dance routines, the Temptations were one of the most popular male vocal groups of the 1960s and early 1970s.

Read More: Skilyr Hicks Cause of Death: America’s Got Talent Contestant Dies Aged 23!

Dale Robertson Has an Estimated Net Worth of $10 Million.

$5 million dollars.

Theodore “Dale” Robertson Dale Robertson, an American actor, had a fortune of $5 million at the time of his death. Dayle Lymoine Robertson (July 14, 1923 – February 27, 2013) was an American actor best known for his roles on television and in Western films. He was born in Harrah, Oklahoma County, Oklahoma. He was a professional prize fighter before enrolling in Oklahoma Military College at the age of 17.

He bravely served his country in North Africa and Europe during World War II, earning the Bronze and Silver Stars, as well as the Purple Heart, for his efforts. When a movie scout saw a photo of Robertson’s mother in a photo shop window, he was contacted by the studio and offered a role in a film. When he first started receiving letters from film agents, he was still serving in the South Pacific.

Robertson returned to California after the war with the intention of pursuing a career in film. His persona remained untainted because Will Rogers Jr. convinced him to avoid acting lessons. His early television appearances were on the well-known TV #92 in a variety of television weeklies, which marked the beginning of his career. His film credits include roles in Fighting Man of the Planes and Flamingo Road, which were both released in 1949. In the 1950s, he appeared in such shows as Tales of Wells Fargo, Iron Horse, and Death Valley Days when he made the switch to television. In addition to Dallas and Dynasty, he was portrayed as a deceptively thoughtful but humble western hero. Lastly, he appeared in Harts of the West, which aired in the early 1990s, as Zeke. Before moving to San Diego last year, Robertson had been living on his Yukon, Oklahoma ranch after retiring from show business. In February 2013, the 83-year-old actor succumbed to cancer and pneumonia, leaving behind a wife and two young children.