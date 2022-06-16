Dack Rambo Cause of Death at 53; Tv Actor Starred in ‘dallas’!

Before quitting acting to reveal he had the AIDS virus, Dack Rambo had roles on Dallas and “Another World.” He died on Monday. The man was 53 years old at the time.

A spokesperson for Delano Regional Medical Center confirmed that Rambo died shortly after arriving at the facility at 4:22 p.m., saying that she had spoken with hospital spokesperson Irma Sanchez. There were no further details or a cause of death that she would give out.

NBC’s “Another World” cast member Rambo announced in 1991 that he had contracted the AIDS virus, prompting him to leave the show. According to him, revealing the truth about his illness was “like freedom for me.”

He complained about industry prejudice against gay men and said that the role he took in 1985 as Jack Ewing on the primetime drama “Dallas” began to shrink because he was single and suspected of being homosexual. Rambo self-identified as bisexual.

The actor got his start in the business on “The New Loretta Young Show,” where he appeared with his identical twin brother, Dirk (1962-63). On “Dirty Sally,” “Sword of Justice,” and “Paper Dolls,” he also appeared (1984). From 1985 to 1987, he was a cast member of “Dallas”.

Life in The Earliest Years

William Lester and Beatrice A. Rambo (née Rossi) had Norman Jay Rambo in Earlimart, California. Of four children, he was the third oldest.

William Donald Rambo, his identical twin brother Orman Ray “Dirk” Rambo, and his sister Beverly Jean Rambo were his siblings. The two eldest sons of Beatrice Rambo died before their mother.

Biography

