Craig Mu Ms Grant Cause of Death: Slam Poet and Actor Died at The Age of 52!

Craig “Mums” Grant, an actor and poet who featured in all six seasons of HBO’s prison drama Oz among a long list of film, television, and stage credits, died Thursday, his agents said. He was 52 years old at the time.

Grant appeared in every episode of Oz from 1997 to 2003 as Arnold “Poet” Jackson, billed as muMs da Schemer, the moniker he used in his early days of slam poetry. When he was freed from “Emerald City,” he returned after murdering a drug dealer. The character was a member of the Homeboys prison gang and frequently read poems against the oppression of African Americans.

With the Nuyorican poetry slam squad, he participated as a New Yorker and was profiled by filmmakers for Slam Nation: The Sport of Spoken Word, which was released in 1998 as a feature film. A few seasons of HBO’s “Def Poetry Jam” included him as an emcee. A Sucker Emcee, Grant’s one-man performance, was performed by the LAByrinth Theater Company.

What Was Craig Mu Ms. Grant’s Cause of Death?

Craig died away on March 25th, 2021.

His representatives at the Ellis Talent Group LAByrinth Theater Company, of which he was a member, announced his death and said that he died of natural causes. Tributes to Craig “muMs” Grant, who died unexpectedly, were posted on the LAByrinth Theater Facebook page. Tributes have been pouring in for our beloved LAB member; Emcee; poet; actor; spoken-word giant; and fire-breathing teddy bear.

His presence, performances, and words influenced a generation. His influence will be felt far beyond the Bronx.” Schemer, keep up the good work with the mic!”

Read More: Carl Wilson Cause of Death: How Did Carl Wilson a Member of The Beach Boys, Die?

Biography

Actor Craig Mu Ms. Grant Has a Devoted Fan Base. Craig Was Born on January 1, 1968, in New York City, New York, United States. Actor Craig Is One of The Most Renowned and Well-Known Celebrities. Craig Grant, as Of 2018, Has Reached the Age of 49. Craig Grant Is One of Hollywood’s Most Prominent Actors.

According to Wikifamouspeople’s List of The Most Popular Stars, Craig Grant Is Number One. People Born on Not Known, Including Craig Grant, Are Also Included in This List. One of The Most Sought-After Actors in The Actors Section.

Craig’s Educational Background and Childhood Are Unknown. We’ll Get Back to You Shortly.

Details Name Craig Grant Age (as of 2018) 49 years Profession Actor Birth Date Not Known Birth Place New York City, New York, USA Nationality Not Known

Read More: When Mark Howard Died at The Age of 65 Fans Were Left Heartbroken!

Craig Grant’s Net Worth

Actor Is Craig’s Principal Source of Income. the Details of His Upbringing, Relationships, and Childhood Are All Obscure to Us at The Moment. We’ll Let You Know as Soon as We Can.

In 2019, the Estimated Net Worth Ranges from $100,000 to $ 4,00,000 (approx.)

Craig muMs Grant‘s Salary / Income:

Per Year: $ 4,00,000

Per Month: $ 32,000

Per Week: $ 8,000

Per Day: Per Hour: Per Minute: Per Second: $ 1140 $ 19 $ 0.3 $ 0.05