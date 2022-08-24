Cortez Kennedy Cause of Death: Former Seahawks Star Died of Natural Causes

Famous American football player Cortez Kennedy was born on August 23, 1968. Legendary defensive tackle who spent his whole career with the Seattle Seahawks. The astrological sign of Cortez Kennedy, a Virgo. Osceola, Arkansas is the place of his birth.

Biographical Information About Cortez Kennedy

This former NFL player’s given name is Cortez Kennedy. Cortez is the name of the tag. He was born in the United States, thus which makes him an American. Wilson, Arkansas is where he was born and raised. He is a devout Roman Catholic. It is unknown whether he has completed formal education. For specifics, please refer to the table below.

As of Right Now, how Much Is Cortez Kennedy Worth?

In addition to being one of the wealthiest football players, Cortez is also one of the most well-known. Our research indicates that Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider all agree that Cortez Kennedy has a net worth of around $1.5 million. He attended the University of Miami and was picked third overall in the 1990 NFL draught after a successful college football career.

Relationship and Marriage History of Cortez Kennedy

When did Cortez Kennedy get married? Information for the curious soul with a penchant for the private sphere can be found in these pages. The following table now includes information about marital status, extramarital activities, hobbies, and more. The people, places, and things that are dear to us have been chronicled here as well. To learn about the marital status and other details, please refer to the table below.

Reason for Death

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s office in Orlando, Florida, where Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy was living, announced the results of the autopsy on Monday, finding that Kennedy died of natural causes due to hypertensive heart disease, pneumonia, and diabetes.

On May 23, a friend discovered Kennedy unresponsive in his house. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Kennedy was 48 years old when he passed away; he was one of four Seahawks to have his number retired and one of four players to spend his whole career with the team to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Congestive heart failure due to hypertensive heart disease, with organizing pneumonia and diabetes mellitus as contributory causes, was listed as the official cause of death in the autopsy report.

Mike Jackson, a cornerback with the Seahawks, is “going to surprise a lot of people.” According to the report, his family requested that his brain be delivered to the Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center at Boston University School of Medicine. The medical examiner did not request a finding of cause of death, according to the report, although the cause of death can be changed if signs of CTE are discovered. The Boston Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) has established itself as the preeminent facility dedicated to studying the effects of head trauma on professional football players and other athletes.

Having a history of hypertension and insulin-dependent diabetic Mellitus, the report states that Kennedy was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center on May 10 with edema in his legs, a persistent cough, and dyspnea. He was given oxygen and sent home, with appointments set up for checkups in the future.

The autopsy report shows that Kennedy suffered pulmonary edoema and “a considerably enlarged heart” (fluid in the lungs).