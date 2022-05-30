Colin Powell Cause of Death, First Black Secretary of State, Dies from Covid-19 Complications!

(CNN) The family of Colin Powell, the first African-American secretary of state, announced his death on Facebook due to complications from Covid-19, which he had taken for more than a decade, according to the New York Times. He was 84 years old.

His death was attributed to complications from Covid 19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to the Powell family’s Facebook post.

In addition to Parkinson’s disease and multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, Powell also had Parkinson’s, his longtime chief of staff Peggy Cifrino confirmed to CNN. In fact, even if they are fully protected against Covid-19, immunocompromised individuals face an increased risk of infection.

We have lost a remarkable and loving husband and father as well as a great American and a grandfather.

As the first Black national security adviser under Ronald Reagan and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush, Powell was a distinguished and trailblazing professional soldier. At one point, he was a leading contender to become the first African-American President of the United States after leading the United States-led coalition to victory in the Gulf War in the mid-1990s. It was only later, after serving as George W. Bush’s first secretary of state, that his reputation was tarnished by his role in the Iraq War, which he described as a “blot” on his record.

Death

Powell, 84, passed away from COVID-19-related complications on October 18, 2021, while being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for multiple myeloma.

Despite his vaccination, his immune system had been compromised by his myeloma and early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

Powell has been hailed as an American hero by President Joe Biden and four other former presidents who are still alive. Donald Trump issued a statement saying, “He made a lot of mistakes, but may he rest in peace.” He also referred to him as a “classic RINO,” a term he used to describe him.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush attended the funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, as did Jill Biden, the first lady, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton (representing her late husband former President Bill Clinton, who was hospitalized with sepsis and unable to attend) as well as numerous other dignitaries.

The Beginning of One’s Life

His parents, Maud Ariel (née McKoy) and Luther Theophilus Powell were both Jamaican immigrants who raised him in Harlem, a borough of Manhattan in New York City borough of Manhattan. They both had a mix of African and Scottish ancestry in their family tree. Maura worked as a seamstress, and Luther was a shipping clerk. In 1954, Powell graduated from Morris High School in the South Bronx, where he grew up.

Powell learned Yiddish from Eastern European Jewish shopkeepers and customers while working at a local baby furniture store while he was in high school.

He once surprised a Jewish reporter by speaking Yiddish to him. On the Sabbath, he served as a Shabbos goy, helping Orthodox families with their daily chores. In 1958, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in geology from City College of New York with a “C average,” according to his transcripts. With an MBA from George Washington University in 1971 and an Honorary Doctor of Public Service from the same university in 1990, Powell is a graduate of both institutions.

Although his parents pronounced his name as “KOLL-in,” Powell pronounced it “KOHL-in” from childhood on in honor of World War II flyer Colin P. Kelly Jr.

Personal Life.

Powell and Alma Johnson were married on August 25, 1962. In the years 2001-2005, their son, Michael Powell, served as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Actress Linda Powell and model Annemarie Powell are his children. Restoring Volvo and Saab automobiles as a pastime, Powell worked on them as a hobby.

After a hacked AOL email account was made public in 2013, he was questioned about his relationship with the Romanian diplomat Corina Crețu. He acknowledged the existence of an email relationship that was “very personal,” but he denied any additional involvement. He belonged to the Episcopal Church.

Colin Powell’s Net Worth:

When he died in October 2021, Colin Powell had a net worth of $60 million, making him one of the wealthiest Americans of all time. He was the first African-American to hold the position of Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005. As National Security Advisor from the late 1980s to the early 1990s, he also served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Under Bush’s administration, Powell’s tenure as Secretary of State generated intense debate because of Powell’s erroneous justification for the 2003 Iraq War.



After retiring from the military in the early 1990s, Colin earned a fortune thanks initially to speaking engagements. In 2000 alone he earned $7 million from 109 speaking engagements, charging around $64,000 per speech on average but periodically charging north of $100,000. He received a $6 million advance for his 1995 autobiography “My American Journey.”

According to Colin’s financial records from the year, before he was confirmed as Secretary of State, he was worth $28 million. The equivalent amount in today’s dollars, after inflation is taken into account, is around $42 million.