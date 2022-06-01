Clive Swift Cause of Death: Keeping Up Appearances star dies at 82!

Clive Swift had to smile pleasantly and suffer in silence for years on the hit 1990s sitcom Keeping Up Appearances as Richard, the husband of Hyacinth Bucket (which is reportedly pronounced Bouquet). He had a reputation for not putting up with fools, journalists, or even supporters in real life.

“They expect me to be as pleasant and peaceful as Richard, and I’m not like that,” said the actor, who attended Cambridge University’s dramatic society with Derek Jacobi and Ian McKellen and worked for the Royal Shakespeare Company for a decade. “I used to be able to go unnoticed,” he revealed, “but with Keeping Up Appearances, all of that changed… occasionally I tell them to f*** off.”

Personal and Professional Life

Swift, the son of Lily Rebecca (née Greenman) and Abram Sampson Swift, was born on February 9, 1936, in Liverpool.

David, his older brother, was a performer as well. Clive studied English literature at Clifton College and Gonville and Caius College in Cambridge. He taught at LAMDA and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in the past[when?]. His parents and grandparents were both Jewish.

He starred alongside Diana Rigg, Helen Mirren, and Ian Richardson as Snug in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 1968 film adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. He played Doctor Black in two BBC adaptations of M. R. James, The Stalls of Barchester and A Warning to the Curious, as well as the BBC adaptation of The Barchester Chronicles, during the 1970s.

Richard Bucket, Hyacinth’s long-suffering husband, is his most well-known character on Keeping Up Appearances. Swift appeared in two episodes of Doctor Who: Revelation of the Daleks in 1985 and a Christmas special in 2007. He gave a “grumpy” interview to Doctor Who Magazine around the time of his second appearance, in which he complained about “not getting paid” to advertise his episode and mocked the show. In John Boorman’s 1981 film Excalibur, he played Sir Ector, Arthur’s adopted father.

He was a songwriter in addition to acting. Many of his songs were featured in his plays Richard Bucket Overflows An Audience with Clive Swift, which toured the United Kingdom in 2007, and Clive Swift Entertains, which toured the United Kingdom in 2009. Born and Bred, which broadcast on BBC One from 2002 to 2005, featured him as Reverend Eustacius Brewer. In 2017, he retired after appearing in an episode of Midsomer Murders.

Life and Death

From 1960 until their divorce in 1975, Swift was married to novelist Margaret Drabble. He had two sons, Adam Swift, an academic, and Joe Swift, a garden designer, journalist, and television presenter, and one daughter, Rebecca (who died in April 2017), who was noted for founding The Literary Consultancy in London.

Swift died at home on February 1, 2019, eight days before his 83rd birthday, at the age of 82, after a brief illness. James Dreyfus, a fellow actor, said he “liked this really great, nuanced actor” in a homage to Swift. Patricia Routledge, who co-starred with him on Keeping Up Appearances, said of him, “Clive was a skilled and innovative actor with extensive experience, as his successful career proved,” and expressed her sadness at his loss.

The Net Worth of Clive Swift

The estimated Net Worth, Salary, Income, Cars, and Lifestyles of Clive Swift have all been updated and are listed below. Let’s have a look at Clive Swift’s net worth for the years 2019 and 2020.



Before his death, Clive Swift’s net worth was estimated to be between $1-5 million by Wikipedia, Forbes, IMDb, and other online sites. As a professional TV actor, he made a lot of money. He’s a British citizen.

Clive Swift’s Net Worth

$1-5 Million