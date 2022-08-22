Chris Kyle Cause Of Death: ‘American Sniper’ Dies On February 2, 2013,

Christopher Scott Kyle was born on April 8, 1974, in Odessa, Texas, and died there on February 2, 2013. Chris Kyle is recognized as The American Sniper around the world. He is also a retired US Navy SEAL who performed four tours in Iraq before retiring honorably in 2009. After that, he wrote his memoirs, “American Sniper.” Over the course of his career, he was the most lethal sniper in US military history, garnering him multiple personal accolades. From 1999 until 2009, he served in the military for ten years.

Have you ever thought about how much Chris Kyle was worth before he died? Chris Kyle’s net worth is estimated to be in the $2 million range. His novel became a best-seller, and Clint Eastwood adapted and filmed a film based on it after his death.

Examine Chris Kyle’s Net Worth

Christopher Kyle was a US Navy SEAL sniper with a net worth of $2 million when he died in 2013. Chris Kyle served four tours in Iraq. He received numerous honors and commendations for his bravery and duty, and in 2009, he published his best-selling autobiography, “American Sniper,” which was later adapted into a 2014 film starring Bradley Cooper.

Early Childhood

Kyle was born on April 8, 1974, in Odessa, Texas. He was Deborah Lynn Kyle’s and Wayne Kenneth Kyle’s eldest child. Kyle spent his childhood hunting and ranching with his family. He went on to become a professional bronco rodeo rider and ranch hand after graduating from high school in Midlothian, Texas. He then attended Tarleton State University for two years to study Ranch and Range Management.

Career

Kyle joined in Navy SEAL training in 1999 after being encouraged by a military recruiter to test the SEALs rather than the US Marine Corps. In March 2001, he joined the Seals and was assigned to SEAL Team-3 as a sharpshooter.

Kyle worked his way up through the ranks of the United States military to become one of the country’s most effective snipers. He served four tours of duty in Iraq and was involved in numerous key battles. The Navy awarded him one Silver Star and four Bronze Stars for gallantry. Kyle was honorably discharged from the Navy in 2009. He started his career with Craft International, a tactical training firm for the US military and law enforcement.

Kyle’s memoir, “American Sniper,” debuted as a best-seller in 2012. Kyle rose to notoriety after his book remained on the “New York Times” bestseller list for 37 weeks. He worked with the FITCO Cares Foundation, a non-profit that offers training and fitness programs to handicapped veterans and those suffering from PTSD, to raise public awareness.

Chris Kyle’s Biography

Chris Kyle is a well-known Non-Fiction Author who was born on April 8, 1974, in the United States. American military sniper with more confirmed kills than any other in US history. American Sniper, his best-selling autobiography, was transformed into a 2014 Hollywood movie starring Bradley Cooper. In February 2013, he was killed by a colleague at a Texas shooting range. According to astrologers, Chris Kyle’s zodiac sign is Aries.

Christopher Scott Kyle was born on April 8, 1974, in Odessa, Texas, to Deby Lynn (née Mercer) and Wayne Kenneth Kyle, a Sunday school teacher and deacon. Kyle’s father bought him his first gun when he was eight years old: a bolt-action.30-06 Springfield rifle, followed by a shotgun, with which they hunted deer, pheasant, and quail.

What Became of Chris Kyle?

Chris Kyle and his buddy Chad Littlefield were shot and killed at a shooting range in Erath County, Texas, on February 2, 2013. The former SEAL and Littlefield were at the Rough Creek Ranch-Lodge-Resort shooting range with Marine Corps veteran Eddie Ray Routh.

Kyle had begun working with veterans after leaving the military, and Routh’s mother had asked him to help her son. Routh’s post-traumatic stress disorder was alleviated by a therapeutic session at the shooting range.

Routh, on the other hand, shot the duo with two pistols owned by Kyle because “nobody would talk to me.” “I was just traveling in the back seat of the truck, and nobody would talk to me,” Routh said after the killings.

“They were just taking me to the range, so I shot them.” I’m sorry, but they won’t speak to me. “I’m sure they’ve forgiven me.” He went to his sister Laura Blevin’s residence before contacting 911 and explained what he had done.

Routh was caught after fleeing in Kyle’s Ford F-350 pickup and colliding with a police cruiser during a brief interstate chase. Eddie Ray Routh, 25, shot and killed Chris Kyle.

After graduating from high school, Routh joined the Marine Corps and was posted to a base outside Baghdad in September 2007, where he served as a jail guard and repaired weapons.

Routh traveled to Haiti in January 2010 on a humanitarian mission and was honorably discharged the following year. Just weeks after his discharge in July 2011, he was diagnosed with PTSD and prescribed medication.

As a result, he began to experience hallucinations, paranoia, and suicide ideation. He also drank in addition to his medication before refusing to take it.

Routh had been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for two years after being diagnosed with schizophrenia and PTSD as a result of his Marine Corps service.