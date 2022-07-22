Chester Bennington Cause of Death: How The Linkin Park Musician Passed Away!

A performance by Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington on May 26th was unlike any other in his career. Chris Cornell, the leader of the rock band Soundgarden, was being laid to rest in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Bennington introduced himself to the grieving, saying, “My name is Chester.” “It was an honor to be Chris’ friend and to be allowed into his family.”

” He then sang “Hallelujah” with guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park. This was a departure for Bennington, who had made his name in the early 2000s as a screamer for one of the greatest bands in music, but that day he sounded melancholy, delicate, and vulnerable. Also on Twitter, he wrote that Cornell’s voice “brought me pleasure and agony, wrath and forgiveness, love and heartbreak all rolled up into one”. I assume we’re all like that. As a result of your advice, “I now comprehend it.”

Cause of Death

Bennington Returned Home Alone from A Family Vacation in Arizona, Claiming He Had Business to Complete. Bennington Was Found Dead by His Maid in Palos Verdes Estates, California, Just Before 9:00 A.M. Pdt on July 20, 2017.

Suicide by Hanging Was Determined to Be the Cause of Death. There Was No Suicide Note Left by Bennington.

Mike Shinoda, a Bandmate and Close Friend, Announced His Death on Twitter “it’s Hard to Believe, but It’s Real.

As Soon as We Get a Formal Statement, We’ll Release It.” There Was No Evidence of Any Additional Narcotics Present at The Site, According to Brian Elias, Chief of Operations for The Medical Examiner-Office. Coroner’s “a Trace Amount” of Alcoholic Beverages Were Found in Bennington’s System when He Died in December, According to A Toxicology Study.

Early Life

He Was Born on March 20, 1976, in Phoenix, Arizona, as Chester Charles Bennington. Mother: A Nurse; Father: A Police Investigator Who Dealt with Child Sex Abuse Cases. at A Young Age, Chester Bennington Had a Passion for Music, and Naming Depeche Mode, and Stone Temple Pilots as Early Influences. He Aspired to Join Stone Temple Pilots and Eventually Became the Band’s Main Singer. when Bennington Was Seven Years Old, He Was Sexually Abused by An Older Male Acquaintance.

Afraid of Drawing Attention to Himself Because He Didn’t Want People to Believe He Was Gay or Lying, He Didn’t Ask for Help until The Age of 13. Years Later, He Told His Father Who the Abuser Was, but He Decided Not to Report the Incident to Authorities.

When Bennington Was 11, His Parents Split. He Felt Compelled to Flee and Commit Murder as A Result of The Abuse He Was Subjected to At Home. He Turned to Art Poetry and Songwriting as A Means of Self-Expression. Bennington’s Father Was Granted Custody After the Divorce. to Cope with His Demons, Bennington Began Abusing Drugs Like Cocaine and Methamphetamine. in High School, He Was Subjected to Physical Abuse.

as He Put It in An Interview, He Had Been “knocked Around Like a Rag Doll at School” Because He Was Thin and Looked Unusual. Bennington Moved in With His Mother when He Was 17 Years Old. when His Mother Found out About His Drug Use, He Was Given a Temporary Exile from The Family Home. His First Job Was at A Burger King Before He Began His Career as A Musician.

Personal Life

Jaime Was Born on May 12, 1996, as A Result of Bennington’s Relationship with Elka Brand.

He Adopted Isaiah, Brand’s Other Kid, in 2006. (born November 8, 1997). on October 31, 1996, He Tied the Knot with Samantha Marie Olit, the Love of His Life. Draven Sebastian, Their only Child, Was Born to Them (born April 19, 2002). Linkin Park Frontman Chester Bennington’s Marriage to His First Wife Deteriorated Throughout His Time with The Band, and The Couple Split in 2005.

Tyler Lee Bennington (born March 16, 2006), Twins Lily and Lila Bennington, and A Third Child Were Born to Him and Talinda Ann Bentley in 2006. (born November 9, 2011). They Were Subjected to Cyberstalking by A Cyberstalker, Who Was Ultimately Convicted of Hacking Into the Couple’s Email and Other Personal Information, as well as Sending Threatening Messages, and Was Sentenced to Two Years in Jail.

In Bennington’s Case, He Was a Fan of Tattoos. Club Tattoo, a Tattoo Business in Tempe, Arizona, Was Where He’d Done Marketing and Work. Sean Dowdell, a Longtime Friend of Bennington’s Since High School, Owns Club Tattoo.