Charlie Murphy Cause of Death, Comedian and ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Star, Dead at 57

According to IMDb, Charlie Murphy is best known for his roles on Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show and Adult Swim’s Black Jesus, but he’s probably best known as the older brother of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy. However, the elder Murphy’s life and comedic career were tragically cut short in 2017 due to a devastating illness (via The Independent).

Murphy’s former publicist, Domenick Nati, confirmed Murphy’s death from leukaemia on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 57 at the time. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie today,” the Murphy family said in a statement to the newspaper. “Charlie brought love and laughter to our family, and his presence will be missed every day. Thank you for the heartfelt messages and prayers. We respectfully request privacy during this difficult time for us all.”

“One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible,” Charlie wrote in his final tweet in April 2017, just two days before his untimely death.

Early Life

Murphy was born in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on July 12, 1959.

His mother, Lillian Murphy, worked as a telephone operator, and his father, Charles Edward Murphy, worked as a transit cop, actor, and comedian.

Murphy served ten months in prison as a teenager.

He enlisted in the United States Navy on the day of his release in 1978 and served for six years as a boiler technician.

Charlie Murphy’s Wife Died of Cancer in 2009

According to Time, at the time of his death, Charlie Murphy was in the middle of a stand-up comedy tour with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and George Lopez. Murphy’s death prompted a flood of heartfelt tributes on social media from close friends and colleagues, including Donnell Rawlings, Murphy’s Chappelle’s Show co-star, who wrote at the time, “You will be remembered but not forgotten. Charlie roared like a lion. It’s time for Darkness to come out of the shadows.”

Murphy died of leukemia in December 2009, eight years after his wife Tisha Taylor Murphy died of cancer. The couple married in 1997 and had two children together, according to MTV. “Tisha Taylor Murphy, the wife of comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, passed away peacefully on Sunday with family by her side after facing the challenges of cancer for the past two years,” the family’s publicist said at the time. “The Murphy Family appreciates all of the support they have received from friends and fans,” the statement concluded, “and requests privacy during this very difficult time.”

Personal Life

Murphy Was a Tewksbury Township, New Jersey Resident.

Tisha Taylor Murphy was his wife from 1997 until her death in December 2009 from cervical cancer.

Murphy had a child from a previous relationship, and the couple had two children together. He was a karate enthusiast.

Cause of Death

Murphy died of leukemia on April 12, 2017, in Brooklyn, at the age of 57.

Charlie Murphy’s net worth

$2.5 Million

Charlie Murphy had a net worth of $2.5 million as an American comedian and actor. Charlie Murphy was born in New York City on July 12, 1959. His appearances on Chappelle’s Show are perhaps his most well-known. He was also known for being Eddie Murphy’s older brother, one of the greatest comedians of all time.

Charlie, on the other hand, rose to fame at a slower pace than his legendary brother, first as a recurring character and writer on the hit sketch comedy TV show Chappelle’s Show. The sketch “Charlie Murphy True Hollywood Stories,” in which he recounted presumably true stories about his encounters with celebrities in the 1980s, complete with “reenactments” starring Murphy and the show’s star Dave Chappelle, was his most famous contribution to the show.

Murphy’s acting career began in the 1980s, with minor roles in films such as Short Circuit 2. He also worked as a producer for the hip-hop group K-9 Posse, which was frequently featured on the MTV Raps show Yo! Murphy continued to work steadily after Chappelle’s Show, with his own Comedy Central stand-up special and an online comedy series called Charlie Murphy’s Crash Comedy. Charlie Murphy passed away on April 12, 2017, after a battle with leukemia. He served ten months in juvenile detention but enlisted in the US Navy the day he was released. He worked as a Boiler Technician for six years. Murphy made his film debut in Harlem Nights in 1989 and has since appeared in Mo’ Better Blues, Jungle Fever, The Players Club, Paper Soldiers, King’s Ransom, Roll Bounce, Night at the Museum, Three Days to Vegas, Our Family Wedding, Lottery Ticket, Moving Day, and Meet the Blacks, among others. In 2008, he was nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst Screenplay for Norbit.