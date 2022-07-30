Carol Lynley Cause of Death: Star of ‘blue Denim’ and ‘The Poseidon Adventure,’ Dies at 77

Carol Lynley was an American actress and child model best known for her work in the 1959 movies Blue Denim and The Poseidon Adventure (1972).

Carol Lynley, also known by her maiden name of Lynley, was a well-known actress and former model. She was conceived on February 13, 1942, in California. is a lovely and populated city in the U.S. state of California. When Carol Lynley was only 14 years old, she began her career as an actress and former model.

She rapidly advanced in her field and, in a short time, gained a great deal of notoriety while influencing people through her career. Her career eventually came full circle as she rose in stature. Carol Lynley became well-known for her performances both within the United States of America and abroad.

Carol Lynley’s Net Worth

$10 million

Carol Lynley Carol Lynley, an American actress, and former model, had a $10 million net worth at the time of her death. At 77 years old, Carol passed away on September 9, 2019.

Carol Ann Jones became Carol Lynley on February 13, 1942, in NY, New York. She became well-known after taking part in several well-known hair conditioner advertisements. She began her career as a child model going under the name Carolyn Lee.

She quickly changed it to the homophone, Carol Lynley, because that name had already been taken by another actor. Lynley’s first significant acting part was as a murderess in high school on a 1958 episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, which was directed by Robert Altman. At the time, Lynley was a busy teenage model. Numerous roles on the Broadway stage and in Hollywood followed this one.

Lynley was a contender for the 1959 Golden Globe Award for “Most Promising Newcomer – Female.” Her roles in the starring parts in Return to Peyton Place, Under the Yum Yum Tree, Bunny Lake is Missing, The Cardinal, Harlow, and the original The Poseidon Adventure set her apart from the competition.

Her numerous additional television performances include roles in The Big Valley, Mannix, It Takes a Thief, Night Gallery, The Invaders, Kojak, Hawaii Five-O, and Charlie’s Angels. She also disrobed in the Playboy magazine’s March 1965 issue in addition to acting. Lynley made an appearance in the 2006 movie Vic, which Sage Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s late son, co-wrote and directed.

Carol Lynley: Work, Career

Under the name Carolyn Lee, Carol Lynley began her modeling career as a young child. She was featured on the front cover of Life magazine in 1957. She started performing when she was 15 years old.

In 1956, she appeared in her first TV movies, including General Electric Theatre, The Alcoa Hour, The Kaiser Aluminum Hour, and Goodyear Television Playhouse.

She appeared in the TV movies Alfred Hitchcock Presents and DuPont Show of the Month the year after. The contentious drama Blue Denim was then adapted for both the Broadway stage and the big screen in 1959.

After becoming well-known, Carol played parts in the Kolchak: The Night Stalker and Fantasy Island television movie pilots. She then appeared in numerous TV movies and motion pictures from the 1960s to 1980, such as The Big Valley, Mannix, It Takes a Thief, Night Gallery, The Invaders, Kojak, Hawaii Five-O, Hart to Hart, and Charlie’s Angels.

Cause of Death

Carol Lynley, whose ethereal appearance enchanted viewers in advertisements, films, and television, has passed away. She had reached the age of 77.

According to a source close to the family, Lynley passed away on Tuesday at her home in California after having a heart attack.

When Lynley was a teenager, she made national headlines by taking part in numerous Clairol and Pepsodent advertisements. She was featured on the cover of Life magazine in 1955, and it was rumored that this led Walt Disney to choose her for the family drama The Light in the Forest (1958).

Lynley personified the waifish ingenue after converting her modeling and commercial success into an acting career. She reached the pinnacle of her career in 1965 when she posed for Playboy and appeared in the suspense film Bunny Lake Is Missing as the kidnapped child’s mother. In one of the two biopics titled Harlow that were produced that year, Lynley portrayed the blonde bombshell, Jean Harlow.

Lynley exemplified the stereotype of the good-natured blonde girl next door went wrong in her film performances. She received a Golden Globe nomination for a most promising newcomer — female after the release of Light in the Forest. She played an insecure singer in the box office success The Poseidon Adventure (1972), and she co-starred with Kirk Douglas, Rock Hudson, and Dorothy Malone in the cattle-drive epic The Last Sunset (1961), which also benefited from her brand of sensuality.

She began studying dance as a young girl after being born Carol Anne Jones on February 13, 1942, in New York City. At the age of 14, after being spotted on a local TV programme and being signed as a child model, she started making live TV appearances, appearing in shows like The Goodyear Playhouse, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Danger.