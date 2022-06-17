Carlie Brucia Cause of Death, Carlie Brucia’s Killer Dies In FL State Prison!

An inmate who was serving a life sentence for the 2004 murder of an 11-year-old girl, Carlie Brucia, passed away on Monday at the age of 55, according to the office of the state’s Attorney General.

This person’s cause of death has not been determined. Sarasota residents will never forget what he did when he was 39 years old.

As a result of the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Brucia, Smith has been on Florida’s death row for many years. After he was caught on camera taking Brucia away by the wrist while 144 million people were watching the Super Bowl on television, the case made headlines across the globe.

The night of February 1, 2004, Smith was driving a borrowed yellow station wagon and noticed Brucia as she walked home from a sleepover at a friend’s house on Bee Ridge Road. It was four days after Brucia’s disappearance that her body was discovered behind the Central Church of Christ on Proctor Road.

What Happened to Carlie Brucia?

An 11-year-old girl from Sarasota, Florida, decided to walk home from a sleepover she had with a friend on Sunday, February 1, 2004. Carlie left her friend’s house at 6:15 p.m., dressed in a red shirt, blue jeans, and a pink rucksack. That didn’t stop Steven Kansler, her stepfather, from driving in the direction of her friend’s mother’s house anyhow. He hoped to find Carlie and bring her back to her parents’ safe hands, but he couldn’t locate her. When Steven and Carlie’s mother returned empty-handed and discovered there were no signs of their ward whatsoever, they were concerned and dialed 911 at around 7:30 p.m.



The young child had gotten away from home by sneaking through a car wash near her house, which prompted the authorities to launch an emergency manhunt. CCTV footage revealed that Carlie had been kidnapped after they contacted the owner of the camera. Sixty-seven minutes before she was due to be picked up, an unknown man in a uniform shirt approached Carlie and began conversing with her before escorting her away, never to be seen again. Just a few kilometers from Carlie’s home, the Central Church of Christ’s parking area, Carlie’s decomposing body was found on February 6.

Strangulation was the official cause of death for the half-naked woman, according to an autopsy. Linear patterns on both of Carlie’s wrists were consistent with the medical examiners saying that her hands had been bound. Even though no physical evidence of sexual battery was found on her person, her clothing was stained with semen.

Was Carlie Brucia Murdered?

After Examining the Tape from The Car Wash, the Authorities Released It to The Public After Getting Multiple Tips. the Enigmatic Tattooed Man Who Led Carlie Away Was Later Identified by A Few as 37-Year-Old Joseph P. Smith, a Mechanic, by A Family Member Among Them. the Officers Acted on The Tips and Questioned Him, only To Discover that He Had an Alibi.” They Also Found No Indication of Carlie’s Disappearance in The Room He Was Renting.

Joseph Borrowed and Failed to Return His Landlords’ Yellow Station Wagon on February 1, as Seen in Surveillance Footage from Around the Car Wash Facility. This Was Discovered by Police Later that Day.

Joseph’s Landlords Confirmed that He Was Wearing His Uniform on That Day, as Did His Colleagues. an Investigation Revealed Two Hairs and Seven Fiber Strands from Carlie’s Head and The Clothes She Was Wearing when The Automobile Was Searched by The Police. as A Result, Police Detained Joseph and He Was Jailed without Bail. until Carlie’s Body Was Discovered, All of This Had Happened as A Result, Joseph’s Brother Approached Him About the Possibility of Helping Him Track His Sister. Carlie’s Brother Joseph Said He Couldn’t Remember Much, but He Did Recall that Joseph and Carlie Had “oral Sex, Rough Sex, and Sexual Intercourse in Which the Man Had Ejaculated Inside of Her.” Joseph Brought up The Strangulation and The Church Even Though He Had No Idea if The Girl Was Still Alive or Not. Death by Kidnapping and Capital Sexual Battery Were Added to His Criminal Record.