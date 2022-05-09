Capucine Cause of Death: Capucine, a 57-Year-Old French Actress, Leaps to Her Death in Lausanne

Capucine (Germaine Hélène Irène Lefebvre, 6 January 1928 – 17 March 1990) was a French fashion model and actress best remembered for her appearances in the comedies The Pink Panther (1963) and What’s New Pussycat? (1965). Between 1948 and 1990, she acted in 36 films and 17 television shows.

Capucine was born Germaine Hélène Irène Lefebvre in Saint-Raphal, Var, France, on January 6, 1928. She frequently stated that she was born in 1931 or 1933, despite the fact that most sources show those years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in foreign languages from the University of Saumur in France.

A commercial photographer observed Lefebvre in a carriage in Paris in 1945, when he was 17 years old. She became a fashion model, working for Givenchy and Christian Dior, after adopting the French name of a flower, “Capucine” (nasturtium, Tropaeolum).

While posing for Givenchy in Paris, Capucine met Audrey Hepburn. For the rest of Capucine’s life, they remained close friends.

Happy Birthday beautiful French actress Capucine. She died at 62 years old in 1990, she jumped to her death from her eighth-floor apartment.

She moved to Hollywood in the late 1950s, signed a contract with producer Charles K. Feldman, learned English quickly, and adopted the name Capucine (pronounced kap-u-SEEN).

“Song Without End,” an extensive 1960 biopic of Franz Liszt starring Dirk Bogarde, was her first film. She stated in an interview shortly after the film’s completion that she had only learned acting during the production. ‘As time went on, I got a lot better,’ she claimed.

‘A Walk on the Wild Side,’ a thrilling 1962 melodrama, and ‘Fellini Satyricon,’ a lavish 1969 tribute to ancient Rome,’ were among the films she scored.

“The Lion’ and “The 7th Dawn,” both starring William Holden, were among the others. Holden, who died in 1981 and had a residence in Switzerland, left her $50,000.

When she returned to Europe, she acted in a dozen or so films alongside Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo, including Federico Fellini’s ‘Satyricon’ in 1971, and in other Italian cinema and television productions. Her last film performance was in 1984’s ‘The Curse of the Pink Panther,’ another Blake Edwards production.

Capucine’s Personal Life

On the set of Rendez-vous (1949), Capucine met Pierre Trabaud, and the two married the following year. She never married again after their eight-month marriage.

Charles K. Feldman, who produced her film What’s New Pussycat? The 7th Dawn, and The Honey Pot, had a connection with her. When Capucine met William Holden, the affair ended, but she and Feldman remained friends until his death in 1968. He left her $75,000 (about $584,000 in 2021).

In the early 1960s, Capucine met actor William Holden. They appeared in the movies The Lion (1962) and The Seventh Dawn (1963). (1964). Holden was married to Brenda Marshall at the time, but the two had a two-year affair that ended due to Holden’s growing alcoholism. She and Holden remained friends after the affair ended until his death in 1981. He left her $50,000 in his will (equivalent to $149,000 in 2021).