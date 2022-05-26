C. L. Franklin Cause of Death, Bio, Net Worth, Life Story, Career, Kids!

Clarence LaVaughn Franklin (né Walker) was an American Baptist minister and civil rights activist who lived from January 22, 1915, to July 27, 1984. Franklin was the pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, from 1946 until he was shot and wounded in 1979, and was known as the man with the “Million-Dollar Voice.” Franklin was the father of Aretha Franklin, an American singer, and songwriter. Vaughn Franklin, Erma Franklin, Cecil Franklin, Carolyn Franklin, and Carol Ellan Kelley were among his five other children.

Life

Clarence LaVaughn Walker was born to sharecroppers Willie and Rachel (née Pittman) Walker in Bolivar County, Mississippi. When C.L. Franklin returned from World War I service in 1919, the only thing his father did for him was teaching him how to salute. Clarence’s father, Willie Walker, abandoned the family when he was four years old. Rachel married Henry Franklin the following year, and the family took his surname.



Franklin began preaching at the age of 16, first on the black itinerant preaching circuit before settling at New Salem Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, where he stayed until May 1944. He then moved to Buffalo, New York, where he served as pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church until June 1946, when he became pastor of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan. During the late 1940s and 1950s, he became increasingly well-known. While maintaining his pulpit at New Bethel, he preached all over the country. Franklin dubbed the “Man with a Million Dollar Voice,” recorded many of his sermons into the 1970s (many of which were released on Joe Von Battle’s JVB label) and broadcast sermons on Sundays via radio. For his public appearances, he charged up to $4000 per appearance, which was a lot of money at the time.



“The Eagle Stirreth Her Nest” and “Dry Bones in the Valley” are two of Franklin’s most famous sermons. “The Eagle Stirreth Her Nest” was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2011. In a volume edited by Jeff Todd Titon for the University of Illinois Press, selected sermons and his life history in his own words are published. Franklin was also known for his singing voice and mastery of “whooping,” a form of musical preaching popular in the Black Baptist church. William Branham plagiarised Benjamin Franklin’s famous “The Eagle Stirreth Her Nest” sermon and presented it to white audiences as his own composition in an attempt to limit his audience and popularity.

Personal Life

Franklin married his first wife, Alene Gaines, on October 16, 1934, and though the marriage ended in early 1936, the form of dissolution is unknown. Franklin married Barbara Siggers on June 3, 1936, and the couple had four children: Erma (1938–2002), Cecil (1940–1989), Aretha (1942–2018), and Carolyn (1944–1988). Franklin fathered a daughter, Carol Ellan Kelley (née Jennings) (1940–2019), by Mildred Jennings, a 12-year-old member of his congregation, according to his biographer, Nick Salvatore. Carol Ellan was born on November 17, 1940, at New Salem Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, during his pastorate there. She was the last of his children to survive him.

Vaughn (1934–2002), Barbara’s son from a previous relationship, was adopted by C. L. shortly after the marriage. Vaughn did not find out until 1951 that C. L. Franklin was not his father. Barbara moved to Buffalo, New York, with Vaughn when C.L. and Barbara divorced (for the last time), leaving Franklin with the couple’s four other children. They never got divorced. Barbara visited her children in Detroit on a regular basis, according to Cornell University biographer Nick Salvatore, and they visited her in New York during their summer vacations. Barbara died of a heart attack at the age of 34 in 1952. Her husband did not show up for her memorial service.

Cause of Death

Franklin was shot twice at point-blank range at his home on Detroit’s West Side shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 10, 1979, during what was believed to be an attempted robbery. On nearby West Grand Boulevard, he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital. For the next five years, he was in a coma.

Six months after the shooting, the Franklin children returned him to his home, where he received 24-hour nursing care and remained until the middle of 1984. He died in Detroit’s New Light Nursing Home on July 27, 1984, at the age of 69. Franklin was laid to rest on North Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s Woodlawn Cemetery. Franklin’s friend, Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. of Atlanta’s Salem Bible Church, delivered the eulogy. In 2018, Rev. Williams also paid tribute to Rev. Franklin’s daughter, Aretha Franklin.

C. L. Franklin Salary and Net Worth in 2022

What is C. L. Franklin’s net worth? What is C. L. Franklin’s source of income? We all know that determining a person’s total assets and monthly earnings is nearly impossible. There is an approximate asset that is net worth, according to various sources. So, what was C. L. Franklin’s current net worth? C. L. Franklin’s current net worth is $1.9 million as of 2022.