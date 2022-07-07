Bryan Marchment Cause of Death: Former Nhl Defenseman Is 53 Years Old when They Pass Away!

His agent confirmed that Bryan Marchment, a former NHL defenseman, passed away suddenly on Wednesday in Montreal. He was 53 years old. Rick Curran, Marchment’s longtime agent, confirmed his death to the AP. Marchment was in Montreal for the NHL draught as a San Jose Sharks scout. There was no immediate information about the cause of death. Bryan was “among the most committed, physical, and fiercest athletes ever to play the game,” the Sharks said in a statement. “Bryan’s lifelong love of hockey was unsurpassed.”

From 1989 to 2006, Marchment appeared in 17 NHL seasons with the likes of Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto, and Calgary. He retired from the game in 2006. The Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate had employed the Toronto native since 2007 in a variety of scouting and other positions.

Playing with an edge, and sometimes going over it, was a trademark of Marchment’s work. For his career, he ranks 31st in the NHL with 2,307. In his first 12 seasons in the NHL, he was suspended by the league 13 times. In a collision with Marchment, then with the Oilers, in a 1996 game in Edmonton, Maple Leafs forward Mike Gartner sustained a partially collapsed lung. In order to avoid harming his lung, Gartner had to take a train back to Toronto.

The New York Times reported after the game that Marchment claimed his attack on Gartner was “payback time” for a prior altercation with the latter player. Several social media tributes following the news of Marchment’s death revealed his kinder side off the rink. Chris Marchment introduced Patrick Marleau and Christina Marleau to each other “and would remember us each time we saw him,” Marleau’s wife wrote in a Facebook post.

‘The world has lost a good man today,’ she remarked. Mason, a forward for the Florida Panthers, and daughter Logan are the only surviving members of Marchment’s family.

Bryan Marchment Cause of Death

Until now, no official cause of death has been given to the victim. And Bryan Marchment had no prior medical condition that might have led to his death. According to speculations on Twitter, he died after a heart attack. However, this is just conjecture; there is no solid evidence to support it. We will post the cause of Bryan Marchment’s death as soon as it is known.

Bryan Marchment Career

Known for his reckless style of play and frequent appearances of attempting to inflict injury on the opposing team’s players, Bryan Marchment gained a bad reputation for himself as a player.

Marchment was suspended by the NHL 13 times over his first 12 seasons in the league. Despite the fact that the league and many of his opponents thought his hits occasionally went too far, he played 17 seasons in the league because of his toughness, aggression, and drive to demolish opponents.

Marchment played for 17 different NHL teams throughout the course of his career, appearing for the likes of Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto, and Calgary along the way.

He retired from the NHL in 2006 after 17 seasons of professional hockey. Since 2007, the native of Toronto has worked as a scout and in various capacities with the Sharks and their AHL affiliate.

From 2007 to 2008, Marchment worked primarily as an amateur scout with the Sharks. As a defensive development coach, he has also worked with the Sharks and Barracuda in the AHL.

When it came to playing on the edge, Marchment had a reputation for occasionally going over the brink. He ranks 31st in the NHL with 2,307 penalty minutes. As an NHL player, he was suspended 13 times in his first 12 seasons. In addition, he tallied 182 points and 40 goals in his illustrious career.

How Did Bryan Marchment Die?

To quote the Sharks, “Bryan’s career passion for hockey was unsurpassed and he was among the most passionate, physical, and toughest athletes ever to play the game.”

Bryan Marchment the Knee Destroyer

1993

Mike Gartner was hit in the back of the head with a two-game penalty for the incident.

For the player’s third off-the-stick infraction of the year, a one-game penalty was imposed.

1995

Jason Simon of the New York Jets was suspended for five games after a kneeling incident.

After being fined twice for a game misconduct, he was suspended for three games.

While sitting on the bench, he got into an altercation with Denis Chasse of the St. Louis Blues.

An Edmonton Oilers player named Marchment collided with Maple Leafs forward Mike Gartner in 1996, causing Gartner’s lung to partially collapse. As a precaution against potential lung injury, Gartner had to take a train back to Toronto. It was Marchment’s “payback moment” for an earlier battle, according to an article in the New York Times. In 1997, Mike Modano was kneed three times and three games were canceled. The Dallas Stars’ Mike Modano was out for six weeks following the hit.

1998

Carolina Hurricanes forward Kevin Dineen received an eight-game suspension for kneeing Dineen. The suspension was the longest of the season.

Disturbing Donald Brashear for one game with racially insensitive statements.

1999

Punishment for stabbing Paul Kariya’s stomach is three games.

2000

Martin Rucinsky of the Montreal Canadiens received a three-game penalty for kneeing Rucinsky.

2001

A player for the Carolina Hurricanes was given a six-game sentence for elbowing Shane Willis. For his third season-long fight-instigator infraction, he has been suspended for two games.