Brenton Raffensperger Cause of Death: What Happened to Him?

In a speech, Brad Raffensperger discussed his son Brenton Raffensperger’s death as a result of his son’s drug addiction. Brad Raffensperger is an American politician, businessman, and civil engineer who has been Georgia’s Secretary of State since 2019. His son, Brenton Raffensperger Re-election for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is a possibility after defeating Trump-supported Jody Hice in the Republican primary.

On January 3, 2015, Brad won an election to fill Lynn Riley’s seat in the Georgia House of Representatives. Legal guidelines proposed by Raffensperger in the House of Representatives would prohibit county officials who are personally benefiting from the tax lien process from doing so.

Brenton Raffensperger Death Cause

Fentanyl overdose and other drugs were revealed to be Brenton Raffensperger’s primary cause of death.

The Secretary of State of Georgia saved his private life. When an advocacy group sent voter registration notices to the address of his deceased son, he was forced to debate them in 2020. As a result, the lawmaker has been working tirelessly to reduce the number of votes cast in Georgia under false pretenses. Irregularly cast ballots totaling 11,780 were requested by former President Trump.

Brenton remains a mystery to us at this time, thanks to our lack of information. His long-term partner, who now lives in Washington, D.C., was his wife. Trump supporters reportedly stormed into her home, according to reports.



He died in 2018, despite the fact that his father Brad Raffensperger had publicly stated that he expected to die by 2020. In the wake of his death, tributes and condolences poured in, and many people are still sending their prayers. He will be greatly missed.

We Mourn the Passing of Brenton Jay Raffensperger.

Brenton an Obituary for Jay Raffensperger

Parents of Brenton Raffensperger

Brenton Raffensperger was born to Brad Raffensperger (father) and Tricia Raffensperger (mother) (Mother). As a businessman and civil engineer, his father is also an American politician.

Since 2019, Brad has been Georgia’s secretary of state. Brenton was one of two children, the names of whom are lost to history.

Brenton Jay Raffensperger Married?

On the other hand, we have no idea whether or not he is married. An American businessman and civil engineer, Bradford Jay Raffensperger has served as Georgia’s Secretary of State since January 2019. As a Republican, he served in the Georgia House of Representatives from District 50 for more than ten years.

Raffensperger won a lawsuit against former Georgia House minority leader and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, challenging his decision to remove 300,000 names from voter registration lists.

According to data from the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), he removed nearly 100,000 more names from Georgia voter rolls in 2021.