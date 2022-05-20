Brandon Bernard Cause of Death: , Who Was 18 at The Time of His Crime, Despite Appeals!

I’m curious to know who Brandon Bernard is.

An Indiana federal prison hanged Texas man Brandon Bernard, 40, on December 10 for his crimes against the United States.

In 1999, he and a gang of adolescent guys assassinated Todd and Stacie Bagley, two youth ministers.

Prosecutors and jurors, according to Bernard’s attorneys, had an inadequate picture of Bernard and his past at the time of his conviction, they claim.

The beginning of one’s life

Micah Brandon Anthony Army nurse Thelma Louise (Johnson) and her husband Kenneth Richmond Bernard welcomed their first child, Bernard, on July 3, 1980, in the Texas city of San Antonio. he had two younger siblings A short stay in Alaska prompted the family’s departure to Killeen in Texas in 1984 after his mother’s transfer there in 1982. Killeen was where he spent most of his formative years. Bernard was afflicted with asthma when he was a child. Bernard was a student at the Seventh-Day Adventist Academy from 1986 to 1987. In the summer of 1987, he and his family travelled to Colorado to attend his mother’s medical school. Mace was squirted in the face of Bernard’s drunken father in September 1992. Divorce was finalised in 1993 by the couple.

Melsimeon Pollock, Bernard’s cousin, moved in with the family in 1994. In the spring of 1995, Pollock and Bernard began robbing houses. Bernard’s illegal and rebellious actions resulted in him being sent from home to home, to several schools, and to a juvenile correctional facility in Brownwood, Texas, in 1995. “212 Piru Bloods” is the name of Bernard’s new neighbourhood gang. Bernard tried to get a job in 1996, but he was unsuccessful. His high school career came to an end in 1997 when he earned his GED and was accepted as a senior at Killeen High School in Texas. He did well academically and was a regular attendee at Killeen High School. Bernard tried to join the US Army in the summer of 1998 but was turned away because of his childhood crimes.

Todd and Stacie Bagley were assassinated.

The murders took place near Belton Lake, a popular tourist destination.

Several teenagers, including 18-year-old Brandon Bernard and 16-year-old Tony Sparks, contacted Todd and Stacie Bagley, two youth pastors, on the afternoon of June 21, 1999, asking for a ride to a gas station where they planned to rob them. While Vialva was holding them at gunpoint, the Bagleys agreed to drive them to their destination. The Bagleys spoke to their captors via the back seat opening while they were in the trunk for several hours travelling around and pleading with them to embrace Jesus as their Savior and spare their lives.

Using the Bagleys’ ATM card, the robbers took their money and valuables, including Stacie’s wedding ring, which they attempted to pawn. When they got to Belton Lake Recreation Area the kids stopped the car and sang “Jesus Loves Us” while the lighter fluid was poured inside. Afterwards, Vialva killed both Bagleys with a single shot to the head. Before Bernard could do anything else, he set fire to the car.

An investigation into the reason for Stacie’s death has yielded no conclusive answers. At Bernard’s trial, an autopsy commissioned by the prosecution found that Stacie died of smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze Bernard ignited. Stacie was “medically dead” from the gunshot wound to the head when Bernard started the fire, according to Galveston County Chief Medical Examiner Stephen Pustilnik.

Brandon Bernard did what?

Todd and Stacie Bagley were murdered in Killen, Texas, in 1999 by Bernard and four others.

Attorneys claim that he was not a major player in the murders.

The Bagleys were held at gunpoint and robbed by Bernard and his alleged accomplices, all of whom were teens at the time.

then set it on fire and dumped its remains inside a burnt-out vehicle trunk

Bernard was sentenced to death in 2000 after a federal jury convicted him guilty of the murder of two people. He was found guilty on both charges.

On December 10, 2020, he was put to death for the crime he committed 21 years earlier.

Brandon Bernard: Ten Fascinating Details

Brandon Bernard’s Wikipedia page does not exist, but we’ve done extensive research and sourced reliable information about the convicted offender. The media is completely silent on his personal life, including his marriage and children. For the majority of his adult life, he has been incarcerated. In the same way, the media is unable to get into the nitty-gritty of his personal life. The name of his mother, Therma Bernard, is known.

In 1999, he kidnapped and killed two youth ministers, Todd and Stacie Bagley, and is currently serving a life sentence in prison. When he was 18, he is 39 years old in 2020. Many individuals have called for the death penalty to be abolished and the prisoner to be released. His supporters say that he had only minor involvement in the murders and that he was unfairly prosecuted. Bernard has also expressed his genuine apologies to the victim’s family for what he had done.

Inmate’s advocate Kim Kardashian West has created a petition to keep him from being put to death.

As it turned out, the then-teenager was accompanied by four other people. Only Brandon and Christopher Andre Vialva were sentenced to death, out of the four men implicated. Thousands of people around the world have signed the petition, which has gone viral on social media.

On September 25, 2020, 40-year-old Christopher Andre Vialva was put to death via lethal injection.