Bobby Brown Jr Cause of Death: Autopsy Reveals He Died from Alcohol, Cocaine and Fentanyl

Bobby Brown Jr., Bobby Brown’s son, died in November from the “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl,” according to an autopsy report issued by the Los Angeles County Coroner on Monday (March… According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s autopsy report on Monday, Bobby Brown Jr. died in November from the “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl” (March 22).

The report also noted that “no narcotics or drug paraphernalia” were located at the Encino site where Bobby Jr.’s body was discovered on November 18. He was 28 at the time of his death. Unfortunately, Bobby Jr.’s death follows in the footsteps of his extended family’s tragedy.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, Bobby Jr.’s half-sister, died on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22, after being found unconscious in a bathtub and spending six months in a coma. Lobar pneumonia is caused by “immersion of face in water exacerbating combined drug intoxication,” according to the autopsy.

Early Life

Brown was one of eight children born to Carole Elizabeth (born Williams), a substitute teacher, and Herbert James Brown, a construction worker, in Boston, Massachusetts. Brown grew up in the Orchard Park Projects in Roxbury. When Brown was three years old, one of his childhood idols, James Brown, played in Boston, and he got his first taste of being onstage.

This performance spurred a desire to pursue a career as a singer. Brown joined the church choir, where he discovered and honed his vocal talents. Rick James, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and Prince are among Brown’s musical influences.

Personal life

Brown was with Steven Sealy when he was shot in a drive-by shooting in 1995. Brown was uninjured while Sealy, Brown’s sister’s lover, was killed. In 2001, the gunman, John Tibbs, agreed to a plea deal.

Carole and Herbert Brown, Brown’s parents, died within a year of each other. Carole died in 2011 and Herbert “Pops” died a month before Bobby’s ex-wife Whitney Houston died in January 2012.

In addition to sleeping with “thousands of women,” Brown claimed to have dated Madonna and Janet Jackson.

cause of death for Bobby Brown Jr

Overdosing on opioids.

According to a coroner’s assessment, Bobby Brown Jr died of an overdose of alcohol, cocaine, and the strong narcotic fentanyl. Brown Jr, the son of R&B musician Bobby Brown, died on November 18th of last year at his Los Angeles home. His girlfriend discovered the 28-year-old unconscious in his bedroom.

Bobby Brown’s estimated net worth in 2022

Robert Berisford Brown, better known as Bobby Brown, is an American dancer, singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor who was born on February 5, 1969. Bobby Brown’s net worth is estimated to be about $2 million dollars in 2022.

His second album, Don’t Be Cruel, is best known for the hit singles “Every Little Step” and “My Prerogative.” Bobby Brown made Billboard’s top 10 hit list five times between 1986 and 1993.

But how does all of this recognition and popularity translate into real money? What is the value of this well-known rapper? So, let’s take a closer look at Bobby Brown’s net worth and how much money he has amassed.

Bobby Brown’s – Wife, Kids, and Relationships

1 Whitney Houston (m. 1992–2007)

Bobby Brown first met Whitney Houston in 1989, and the two became fast friends. In 1991, their relationship blossomed into a romance, and Brown proposed to her.

On July 18, 1992, Houston accepted his proposal, and the couple married. Their marriage only lasted 5 years before they divorced in 2007.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, their daughter, was born on March 4, 1993. On February 11, 2012, Whitney Houston passed away.

2 Alicia Etheredge (m. 2012 – Present)

Bobby and his two-year partner, television producer Alicia Etheredge, had a son on May 31, 2009. Brown proposed to her during a performance in Jacksonville, Florida in May 2010, and the two decided to marry. They tied the knot in June 2012. Following that, they have two girls, Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown and Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown, as well as a boy, Cassius Brown.