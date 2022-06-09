Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Since the news of Bob Saget’s death initially emerged, people have been curious as to how he died and what caused his death. Alumnus of Full House, who also played in Netflix’s Fuller House, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65.

Robert “Bob” Lane Saget was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 5, 1956. He was reared by his parents Dolly, a hospital administrator, and his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive. Saget spent a brief period of time with his family in Encino, California as a child before returning to Philadelphia in time for his senior year of high school. When Saget was in high school, he had dreams of becoming a doctor like his mother, but he changed his mind after his English instructor encouraged him to go into film and television instead. One of the best pieces of advice he’d ever received.

Saget began performing as a stand-up comic after graduating from Temple University in 1978 with a degree in film. Saget got a part on the CBS morning television show The Morning Program in 1987, starring Rolland Smith, Mariette Hartley, and Mark McEwen. A year later he received his big break on Full House after an appearance on this show for only a few episodes.

A widower father raising three kids in San Francisco with the support of his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone, Saget was cast in the character of Danny Tanner (Dave Coulier). Over the course of eight seasons, 192 episodes of the show were shown, making it one of the longest-running sitcoms in television history. It was Saget’s time on Full House in the ’90s that earned him the title of “America’s Dad,” and many fans have referred to the comic actor as such since then. Saget’s untimely demise has sparked a lot of speculation about the actor’s cause of death. Keep reading to learn what we know about Bob Saget’s death and the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The Cause of Bob Saget’s Death?

The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, is where Bob Saget died.

He was found unresponsive by a member of the hotel’s security staff at 4 p.m. ET, and police and the fire department were called to the scene. There were no signs of drug use or foul play at the time of his death, according to a preliminary autopsy conducted on January 10th.

Saget’s death was caused by brain hemorrhaging after it appeared he banged his head on something in the hotel room, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Life in the Earlier Years

Bob was born Robert Lane Saget on May 17, 1956, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s a familial tradition for him to be Jewish. In addition to his mother, Rosalyn “Dolly,” who was a hospital administrator, Benjamin’s father, Benjamin, was a supermarket executive. Before returning to Philadelphia, he lived in California as a child and attended Abington Senior High School. In 1975, he graduated from high school and enrolled at Temple University to pursue a degree in film. An award of excellence was given to his student project “Through Adam’s Eyes,” a film about a youngster who underwent reconstructive facial surgery. In 1978, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from his alma mater.

Career

While he began his career as a stand-up comedian, vigorously touring the United States, Saget’s first taste of fame came when he appeared on television. In 1981, he made his television debut on “The Merv Griffin Show,” hosted by Merv Griffin. In early 1987, he appeared for a short time on CBS’s “The Morning Program,” but it was his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” that made him famous. From its third season onward, the series was constantly listed in Nielsen’s Top 30. Syndicated reruns have helped keep it in the public eye. The show features Saget as Danny Tanner, a widowed father who raises his three kids with the help of Jesse and Joey. A total of eight seasons and 192 episodes were produced throughout the show’s run, which lasted from 1987 to 1995.

Saget began hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (AFV) in 1989, a post he held until 1997 when he left the show. He worked on both “Full House” and “AFV” at the same time in the early 1990s, while they were both aired. Saget directed ABC’s “For Hope” on television in 1996. His sister Gay Saget, who died of scleroderma three years prior, served as inspiration for the film. Norm Macdonald and Artie Lange star in Saget’s directorial debut, “Dirty Work,” which was released in 1998. There were many bad reviews when it came out, and it did poorly at the box office.

The Net Worth of Bob Saget:

$50,000,000

Bob Saget, an American actor, comedian, and television personality, died in 2022 with an estimated net worth of $50 million. A stand-up comedian since the 1980s, his reputation was built on his explicit comedy. When he joined the cast of the hit family program “Full House,” he gained a new level of family friendliness.

Throughout the show’s 192 episodes, Bob appeared. As host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997, he was also well-known. Bob served as the show’s host for all 191 episodes in seasons one through eight. Aside from “How I Met Your Mother,” he was heard as the show’s narrator in all 208 of his appearances there. Bob, who was 65 at the time of his death, passed away on January 9th, 2022.