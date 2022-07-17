Billy Mays Cause of Death: Early Life, Career, Net Worth & More Updates

William Darrell Mays Jr. was an American direct-response ad salesman who lived from July 20, 1958, until June 28, 2009. He advertised a broad range of goods during his career, including OxiClean, Orange Glo, Kaboom, and Zorbeez. Through his business, Mays Promotions, Inc., his advertisements were mostly broadcast on the Home Shopping Network, however, they were also broadcast on a number of other syndicated networks.

Mays and Anthony Sullivan, his business partner, were also profiled in PitchMen, a Discovery Channel program that followed their careers. He gained notoriety on American and Canadian television because of his unique beard, clothing, loud voice, and passionate sales presentations.

Cause of Death

On the morning of June 28, 2009, Mays, 50, was discovered unconscious by his wife in their house in Tampa, Florida. He seems to have passed away some time overnight because his death was declared at 7:45 a.m. According to the Associated Press, there were no signs that the home had been broken into, and authorities had no suspicion of wrongdoing. When tires blew out during an airplane landing accident, there was initially mistaken conjecture that he had died from a brain injury after being hit in the head by luggage.

Vernard Adams, the Hillsborough County, Florida medical examiner, reported that Mays had hypertensive heart disease and that heart disease was most likely the cause of his death following the first autopsy on June 29, 2009. Heart disease was indicated as the “principal cause of death” in a toxicology report that was made public on August 7, 2009, while cocaine was cited as a “contributory cause of death.

The Mays family spoke in a news statement following the publication of the toxicology findings, saying, “We are exceedingly upset by the press release provided by the Hillsborough County medical examiner’s office. In the press statement, they stated, “We feel it contains speculative implications that are plainly superfluous and seek to conceal the finding that Billy suffered from chronic, untreated hypertension.

However, the results of a second medical study that Mays’ family had paid for in October 2009 revealed that cocaine was not a “major contributing factor” in his demise. On July 3, 2009, a burial service for Mays was conducted in his Pennsylvania hometown of McKees Rocks. At the burial, the pallbearers donned blue shirts and khaki pants, much like Mays did when he promoted his goods. In the Mount Calvary Cemetery, he is buried.

Many businesses dropped advertisements featuring Mays from the air in the immediate wake of his passing. By the middle of July, several of his family’s approved advertisements were re-run alongside fresher ones that Mays had shot just before his passing.

Early Life

Mays was reared in the adjacent city of Pittsburgh after being born on July 20, 1958, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

He attended Sto-Rox High School before going on to play two years of a walk-on linebacker for the football team at West Virginia University.

Career

Before relocating to Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1983, Mays worked for his father’s hazardous waste firm after dropping out of college.

Along with other “As Seen on TV” goods, Mays offered the Washmatik portable washing machine for sale to onlookers on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. He claims that the older salespeople in Atlantic City taught him how to sell, adding, “I was trained to pitch by a number of elderly pitchmen. I have that type of fashion sense.

After that, for a further twelve years, Mays toured the country selling various equipment and supplies for maintenance, such as food choppers and cleaning supplies, at state fairs, car exhibitions, and home shows.

Billy Mays Net Worth:

$10 Million

Billy Mays was an American television direct response ad salesman best known for marketing OxiClean, Orange Glo, Kaboom, and another cleaning, domestic, and maintenance goods on the Home Shopping Network. Billy Mays has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

When Billy Mays passed away in 2009, his net worth was $10 million.