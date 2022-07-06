Billy Laughlin Cause of Death: Froggy from “Our Gang” Has a Short Life!

“Billy” Laughlin was 16 years old on August 31, 1948, when a friend drove his scooter and he sat on the back of it to deliver newspapers. When the guys were doing a U-turn, Laughlin was hit by a truck and taken to the hospital, where he died six hours later. Despite the fact that his comrade was saved and no charges were made against the truck driver, one of the most beloved members of “Our Gang” met his untimely demise.

From 1940 until 1944, Laughlin portrayed the character of Froggy in Our Gang cartoons. Laughlin provided the character’s distinctive deep frog-like voice. You can see one of Laughlin’s first appearances on the show from 1940 in the short comedy film Waldo’s Last Stand, directed by Edward Cahn. In spite of the fact that Laughlin appears early on, he does not say anything until about the nine-minute mark of the show.

Death

On August 31, 1948, Laughlin was struck by a speeding truck while delivering newspapers near his house in La Puente, California, and died in a hospital. John Wilbrand, the 16-year-old friend who was riding the scooter, made a U-turn in front of the vehicle but walked away with only minor wounds. Laughlin’s parents, Claude and Mickey, as well as his maternal grandmother, all survived him.

Two weeks before the disaster, Laughlin’s parents gave him the scooter. When Laughlin died at the age of 16, he was the youngest of the Our Gang actors. The Rose Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Whittier, California is where Laughlin’s parents are buried.

Early Life

Robert Vine Laughlin (August 28, 1901 – September 30, 1972) and Charlotte C. Cruikshank (March 11, 1903 – June 4, 1992) welcomed Laughlin into the world on July 5, 1932, in San Gabriel, California. It is said that Laughlin was “dearly loved” by Our Gang actor Robert Blake.

First Name Billy Name Billy Laughlin Complete Family Name William Robert Laughlin Born July 5, 1932 Birth Day 22 November Birth Place La Puente, California Nationality / Country American Zodiac Sign Cancer Popular As child actor Death Date August 31 1948 Years active

Read More: Darla Hood Cause of Death, Personal Life, Career, & Lifestyle!

Career

At the tender age of eight, Laughlin was thrust into the limelight when he starred in his first Our Gang film, 1940’s The New Pupil. In his first three pictures, he supported Alfalfa Switzer and then took over as the group’s comic star with the 1941 features. His voice, which sounded like a frog’s croak, was well-known for its unusual guttural quality. Dancing Romeo, the series’ final short, was Laughlin’s final short for the Our Gang series. As with his Popeye impressions for pals, Laughlin performed his own voice without the use of dubbing.

In 1944, after the Our Gang series came to an end, Laughlin made a brief cameo appearance in Johnny Doesn’t Live Here Any More for Monogram, speaking in his own voice for the first time ever.

Read More: Lane Fernandez Cause of Death at Age 28 Just 3 Weeks After the Birth of His Son!

Net Worth of Billy Laughlin

In the years 2021-2022, his fortune has grown tremendously. So, how much money did William Robert Laughlin have in the bank while he was in his twenties? Billy’s primary source of income is his success as an American child actor, which he achieved at a young age. Simply William Robert Laughlin’s salary, income, and assets are updated here to give you a rough idea of his current estimated net worth.