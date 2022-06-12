Billy Kametz Cause of Death: Popular Video Game and Anime Voice Actor Was 35

Following his death from colon cancer, voice actor Billy Kametz has received tributes on social media.

It’s no secret that the 35-year-old actor was well-known in the worlds of anime and video games. With his portrayal of Naofumi Iwatani in 2019’s The Rising of the Shield Hero, Kametz won the Crunchyroll Anime Awards’ Best Voice Actor Performance (EN). Attack on Titan, Boruto, Demon Slayer, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Josuke Higashkata) are just a few of the anime series he has voiced (Shigeru Aoba).

Kametz was born and raised in Pennsylvania and began his Disney career as a member of the ship’s entertainment department. A role as Aladdin in the Disney musical Spectacular brought him to the Golden State.

Biography

The 22nd of March, 1987, saw the birth of Kametz in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he was raised in Hershey.

When Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular came to an end in 2016, Kametz relocated to Sherman Oaks, California, to play Aladdin in the show’s finale.

At the time, Kametz was living in California and working as a voice actor, and he was cast in numerous parts of the note. A year later, Kametz earned the Best VA Work (EN) award for his performance in The Rising of the Shield Hero at the 4th Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Actor Kametz, who was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer on April 26, 2022, said on April 26, 2022, that he was retiring from voice acting and returning to Hershey, Pennsylvania. On May 1, 2022, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to fund travel, insurance charges, medical expenditures that weren’t covered by insurance, and other essentials. June 9, 2022, was the date of Kametz’s death due to his cancer.

Died from A Non-Suspicious Cause

Stage IV colon cancer had been diagnosed in Kametz in late April. The actor announced his departure from voiceover work at the time, saying that he would be replaced by other performers for current and future projects. To be with family was one of his stated reasons for making the move.

Following his public statement, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for him. Money generated would be used for travel, insurance, uninsured medical expenses, and other essentials of daily living not covered by insurance, according to the campaign. US$175,126 of the $150,000 goal has been raised by the campaign as of this writing. It has been said that any funds raised that have not already been spent for Kametz’s treatment would be used for his burial and celebration of his life. A viewing will take place on June 15 and a funeral will be held on June 18 for Kametz’s family.

In the Life and Times of Billy Kametz

As a voice actor, Billy Kametz has had a long and successful career. Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra are two of his best-known works. His voice work in video games includes ” Gears of War 4″ and ” Mass Effect: Andromeda. In addition to his profession as a voice actor, Kametz is a talented musician and singer.



Billy Kametz Band has issued numerous CDs and performed extensively across Canada and the United States. As an accomplished performer with a wide range of skills, Billy Kametz has had a long and fruitful career in the entertainment sector.