Billy Halop Cause of Death, 56, Passes Away in A Car Accident in 1976!

Billy Halop, who became famous in the 1930s as the leader of the Dead End Kids in Sidney Kingsley’s play “Dead End” on Broadway and in the movies, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday in Hollywood. Yesterday, his older sister Florence Halop, who appeared in Hollywood films as a teenager in the ’30s and ’40s, announced Mr. Halop’s death. He was 56. In addition to his mother, he leaves behind a younger brother, Joel.

Halop and five other boys were cast in 1935’s “Dead End,” a play about poverty-stricken juvenile delinquents, while he was still a rising star in the New York radio acting world. After Mr. Halop’s portrayal of Drina Gordon’s eldest son Tommy stole the show, he went on to steal the film. People were shocked and entertained by the sight of children on a Broadway stage using what was at the time the most depraved gutter language.

He played Tommy, a tough ex-reformer who was likely foreshadowed in the play and movie by the “Dead End” sign that marked the end of the depressing East River street where he escaped.

Early Life

Halop was born on February 11, 1920, to Benjamin Cohen Halop and Lucille Elizabeth Halop. In his family, Halop’s mother was a dancer and his sister Florence Halop was a radio and television actress. It’s also worth noting that he had a sibling, Joel.

Personal Life

At least four marriages were mentioned in interviews given at the end of his life. Since their divorce in 1947, Helen Tupper has been his second wife. He wed Barbara Hoon on Valentine’s Day, 1948. They were married for ten years before divorcing in 1958. In 1960, he married Suzanne Roe, a multiple sclerosis sufferer, and they had a daughter together until their divorce in 1967.

While caring for his third wife, the skills he learned in nursing helped him land a job as a nurse at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

In his fourth marriage, which was quickly annulled, he married an unnamed nurse coworker who allegedly attacked him. He later returned to live with Barbara, his second wife, but they did not remarry.

He had open-heart surgery in the fall of 1971 following two heart attacks. On November 9, 1976, at the age of 56, he passed away from a heart attack in Hollywood. In Los Angeles, he is buried in the Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery.

Billy Halop’s Net Worth

He has a net worth of between $1 million and $3 million dollars. He has earned so much money from his acting career.