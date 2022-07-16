Betty Wright Cause of Death: Soul Singer dies at the age of 66!

Singer Betty Wright, well known for hits including “Tonight Is the Night,” “No Pain, (No Gain),” and “Clean Up Woman,” has died. Her age was 66.

Billboard has reported that Wright died of cancer at her home in Miami, where she had been battling the disease for some time.

Chaka Khan stated on Twitter at the beginning of May that Wright “now needs all your prays.” All my #PrayWarriors, I’m calling on you,” Khan tweeted. It’s time to pray for Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, my dear sister.

Bessie Regina Norris Wright, who was born in Miami in 1953, began her singing career with her family’s gospel ensemble, Echoes of Joy. The song “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do,” from her debut album, My First Time Around, peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 when she was 15 years old.

With “Clean Up Woman,” which reached No. 6 on the Hot 100 in 1972, Wright won a top 10 record and would go on to be sampled by singers including Mary J. Blige and Sublime. By the mid-1970s, Wright got a Grammy for best R&B song in 1975 for “Tonight Is the Night” and “Where Is the Love.”

Personal Life and Death

In addition to his three marriages, Wright had five children. A daughter was born as a result of Wright’s marriage to Jerome McCray in 1976. In 1981, Wright and McCray were legally divorced. From 1982 until 1983, Wright was married to Patrick Parker, with whom she had two children.

King Sporty, a Jamaican musician identified as Noel Williams, was Wright’s husband from 1985 till his death in 2015. Two children were born to Wright and Williams as a family.

The shooting death of her son, Patrick Parker Jr., occurred on Christmas Day, 2005, in an unprovoked attack. 66-year-old Wright passed away from cancer at her Miami home on May 10, 2020. Her niece was the first to break the news of her mother’s death.

Career

In her sibling’s gospel ensemble, the Echoes of Joy, Betty was just two years old when she sang a song. When she was barely 11 years old, they made their debut. She began performing R&B under the stage name Betty Wright at local events. Her first two singles were published on the Deep City Records label in 1966; Thank You, Baby and Paralyzed swiftly followed. Betty’s debut album, My First Time Around, was published in 1968, and had her first number one hit, Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do.

Pure Love was published by her in 1970. Clean Up Woman, Betty’s best-known song, was published in 1971 and lasted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks. Babysitter and Let Me Be Your Lovemaker followed in 1972 and 1973, respectively.

Betty’s Where Is the Love helped her win a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance or Song. Grayson Hugh’s How ‘Bout Us was a success for her in 1990. B-Attitudes followed in 1994, and The Very Best of Betty Wright was released in 2001. She’s also a music producer. Her Mind Body & Soul album was nominated by Joss Stone in 2005. She received a Grammy for her song “Go” in 2010.

Another of her popular albums, Betty Wright the movie, featured Joss Stone. Shoorah! Shoorah!, a proto-disco song, was her other big success. I Love the Way You Love, Best of, Betty Wright: The Movie, and The Essentials: Betty Wright are among her most successful albums.

Betty Wright Biography

Betty Wright’s Net Worth:

$5 Million

Millionaire Betty Wright Was an American Singer-Songwriter with A Fortune Estimated to Be $5 Million Dollars. in December 1953, Betty Wright Was Born in Miami, Florida. R&b, Soul, Disco, and Gospel Are Among the Genres She Performs In. in 1968, She Released Her Debut Studio Album, My First Time Around. Betty Wright: The Movie – Featuring the Roots – Was Released in 2011 and Peaked at No. 27 on The Us R&b Chart.

On the Us R&b Chart, Wright’s Single “clean up Woman” Peaked at Number Two and Number Six, Respectively. She Also Scored Hits with “girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do,” “Where Is the Love?” and “Tonight Is the Night,” Among Other Songs.

Dj Khaled Collaborated with Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar on The Song “holy Key” in 2016. Jennifer Lopez, David Byrne, Lil Wayne, and Gloria Estefan Are Just a Few of The Artists She Has Performed Vocals For, Among Others.

There Have Been Several Musicians Who Have Used Betty’s Songs Into Their Music, Including Mary J. Blige, Tupac Shakur, and Slim Thug. Betty Died at The Age of 66 on May 10, 2020.