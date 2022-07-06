Ben Powers Cause of Death: Actor in Comedy Films Passes Away at The Age of 64!

The family announced Powers’ death on April 6 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. An investigation into the cause of death has not been completed. During the show’s sixth and last season, he was cast as a professional football player, Keith. A leg injury sustained while leaving the church on the third episode of that year strains the connection between his character and Thelma.

In Stanis’ words to The Hollywood Reporter, “I truly liked him, he was so professional, so brilliant.” In the end, he was just a great guy.” A true king on the set of “Good Times.” At the end of one tale arc, Keith is intoxicated and slaps Thelma in the face, but she reciprocates. “I really smacked him,” she said with a chuckle, recalling the incident. It afterward came up: “Did you really have to do it so hard?!?””

In the early 1990s, Stanis, an Alzheimer’s Association representative and author of the upcoming book The Last Night: A Caregiver’s Journey, said she lost contact with Powers. In 1985, Powers appeared as “Moochie” on Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer, a CBS police drama that ran from 1984 to 1985.

Things Are Tough All Over (1982), Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie (1980), and The Man Who Loved Women (1983) all featured Powers in supporting roles. Additionally, he appeared on episodes like Gimme a Break, Flamingo Road, The Greatest American Hero, and Laverne & Shirley as a guest star.

Death

Ben Powers died on April 6, 2015, at the age of 64, from liver cancer, and was cremated at his request.

SHORT PROFILE Father Not Available Mother Not Available Siblings Sherry Lynn Powers, Arnold Salzman, Yvonne Brown, Maya Breuer Spouse Julia Harper Children(s) Raleigh Cameron Powers, Simone Emerson Powers, Augusta Valeria Powers, Maleah Cameron Powers

Biography

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Powers moved to Rhode Island as a child and was raised there. Rhode Island School of Design was his undergraduate institution. Adrian Hall, the director of Trinity Repertory Theater in Providence, Rhode Island, where Powers grew up, gave him his first break in the 1970s. Additionally, Powers was a stand-up comic, a performer of impressions and impressions, and a singer of both standards and his own compositions.

To make movies and perform at Playboy clubs across the country, he signed on with a Hollywood agent after being noticed in Providence. On television, Powers appeared in numerous popular shows of the 1980s, including Gimme a Break!, Flamingo Road, The Greatest American Hero, The New Odd Couple, Laverne & Shirley, after Good Times, When Stacy Keach, the show’s lead, was arrested in London for cocaine smuggling, the CBS-TV show Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer had to be canceled while Keach was serving time. Before the detective series was revived, Powers had already left Hollywood. Things Are Tough All Over, Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, and The Man Who Loved Women are just a few of the big-screen and made-for-TV films Powers participated in in the early 1980s.

Ben Powers Net Worth

$1,000,000.00

It is estimated that Ben Powers had a net worth of $1.5 Million as an American actor. He was born in July 1950 in Brooklyn, New York, and died in April of this year. The character of Keith Anderson, played by him in the sitcom Good Times, was his most well-known.

BEN POWERS NET WORTH & SALARY Net Worth $1.5 Million Salary Under Review Source of Income TV Actor Cars Not Available House Living In Own House.

Powers worked at the Playboy clubs in New York, Boston, and Las Vegas as both a stage actor and a comedian. From 1978 to 1979, he was most recognized for his role as Keith Anderson in the television series Good Times. He played Moochie in The New Mike Hammer from 1984 to 1985. Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, Things Are Tough All the Way, and The Man Who Loved Women were all Powers’s roles. The Greatest American Hero, Gimme A Break!, Flaming Road, The New Odd Couple, and Laverne & Shirley all featured him as a guest star. Ben Powers, 64, died on April 6th of natural causes.

Who Is Ben Powers Dating?

There Is No Doubt in Our Minds that Ben Powers and Julia Harper Have Tied the Knot. Ben Powers Hasn’t Been Seeing Anyone Since May of 2022, Ben Powers Has No Previous Relationships on File with Us.

