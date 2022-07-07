Barkindo Mohammad Cause of Death: The Head of OPEC Dies in Nigeria at 63!

An OPEC secretary-general has died in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja, according to the country’s oil minister. After six years as OPEC’s top official, Nigerian oil industry veteran Mohammad Barkindo was set to leave his position at the end of this month. He had reached the age of 63.

In a tweet early on Wednesday, Mele Kyari, the head of Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), verified the news, which was later confirmed by two sources at OPEC. According to Kyari’s tweet, “We lost our revered Dr. Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo.

5th July 2022, about 11 pm, he died. The NNPC, Nigeria, the OPEC, and the global energy community are all mourning the death of his immediate family, the NNPC, Nigeria, and the OPEC. Arrangements for the deceased’s burial will be made public soon.”

Mohammed Barkindo Cause of Death

How Did Mohammed Barkindo Die?

Early Life

At Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Nigeria, He Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, and At Washington University, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration[citation Needed].

in 1988, He Graduated from Oxford University with A Postgraduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics. His Honorary Doctorate from The Federal University of Technology Yola Was Also Recognised.

Mohammed Barkindo’s Career

Mohammed Barkindo Biography

Biography

Full Name Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo Date of Birth 20 April 1959 Birth Day 20 April Birth Years 1959 Age 62 years old Birth Place Yola, Nigeria Birth City Yola Birth Country Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Famous As politician Also Known for politician Zodiac Sign Taurus Occupation politician

Mohammed Barkindo Net Worth

Because of His Activity in Politics, Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo Has Amassed a Fortune of $5 Million. the Nigerian Politician Is a Common Nickname for Him. He’s Regarded as One of The Most Successful Politicians in History’s History. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo’s Primary Source of Income Is His Success as A Nigerian Politician.

MOHAMMED BARKINDO NET WORTH & SALARY Net Worth $1.5 Million Salary Under Review Source of Income Politician Cars Not Available House Living In Own House.

When Mohammed Had Finished His Formal Education, He Began His Political Career as A Young Man. There Have Been Substantial Losses for Him and His Family as Well as For the Nnpc, Nigeria, Opec, and The Global Energy Industry. Funeral Arrangements Will Be Made Public in The Near Future.

Mohammed Barkindo’s Education

